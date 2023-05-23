milagros soto, popularly known as Princess Mily, died this Monday, May 22 after fighting intensely against the disease that had been afflicting her. Alejandro Zárate, leader of the Pintura Roja group, was in charge of giving the devastating news to the sadness of cumbia fans and all of Peru. He knows in this note who Milagros Soto was and how he gained popularity with the lively song “El telefono”.

Who was Princess Mily?

milagros soto was born on March 25, 1966 in Lima. In her short 18 years, the talented Little Princess Mily was on the cover of all the media thanks to her melodious voice and iconic songs like “El telefono”. However, in 1989, the Peruvian interpreter ceased to belong to the cumbia group to make a pilgrimage to Christianity. Some time later, the artist had a daughter.

Little Princess Mily shared the divine message through her official Instagram account and used her singing talents to praise God. She also had a company dedicated to organizing events, in which she offered catering, pastry, and entertainment services.

The interpreter has shared the stage with other great artists of the genre, such as Johnny Orosco, Toño Centella, Sara Haydee Barreto (Muñequita Sally) and Antonio Domínguez, all belonging to the Pintura Roja group.

Alejandro Zárate with Princess Milly and Toño Centella. Photo: The Peruvian

What did Princess Mily die of?

Only a few weeks ago, through a message on Facebook, the critical situation of the princess mily. “The prognosis is guarded, but we know that God has the last word and we join in praying for her,” Milagros Soto Rivas wrote.

Likewise, Alejandro Zárate confirmed in an interview with RPP the delicate situation that the Peruvian singer was going through: “I want to inform all friends that our Little Princess Mily is currently going through a very difficult health crisis.”