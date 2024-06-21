Pierpaolo Bodini dies at 18 while working with an agricultural vehicle: his dream of becoming a farmer is over forever

Yesterday, in a field in Brembio, in the Lodi area, an unpredictable event shocked an entire community. Pierpaolo Bodini, a young man of just eighteen, died crushed by an agricultural machine while he was cleaning a seeder placed on a tractor. His dream, his passion for agriculture, turned into tragedy in a few seconds.

Pierpaolo had started working in the agricultural sector just ten months ago, after studying to make his dream come true. He was always the first to arrive at the workplace, ready to face a new day of commitment. A cheerful boy, always smiling, who loved sharing his passion for tractors on social media. A friend who was with him fell ill from the shock.

The boy’s distraught mother asked that no one approach the site of the accident, defending Pierpaolo’s passion for agriculture:

“My son loved that job, it was the passion of his life. My son died doing exactly what he always wanted.”

Trade union and political representatives arrived on site, requesting greater attention to workplace safety, especially in the agricultural sector. The FA-CISL provincial secretary Alessandro Cerioli underlined the need for constant controls and a culture of safety to prevent episodes like this from happening again.

“It is the second fatal accident in the province of Lodi in the space of a month. Which hadn’t happened in years. The economic recovery is very fast but it is overshadowing security.”

The machinery that caused the eighteen-year-old’s death has been seized. Technical investigations will be carried out to understand why the right wing came off, overwhelming the worker. The mayor of Brembio, Oriana Ghidotti, she arrived on site to understand more about what happened.

THE funerals by Pierpaolo Bodini are scheduled for next Saturday, in the parish church of Borghetto Lodigiano. The body is placed in the funeral home of the Zoncada Foundation in Borghetto Lodigiano. The family made up of Monica, Leandro, Giulia and the grandparents chose a quote by William Blake to remember the young man’s passion and sacrifice for the agricultural world.

“Learn in sowing, teach in harvest, and rest in winter.”

The Government, represented by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniexpressed his condolences for the loss of such a young and promising worker.

The loss of Pierpaolo Bodini is a cry of alarm on safety at work, a warning not to let our guard down and to always protect the lives of those who, like him, love their work.

