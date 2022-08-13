Who was Piero Angela, “prince of scientific popularization” with Quark and Superquark

Who was the reporter Piero Angela known to the public for scientific programs Quark and Superquark? Born in Turin on December 22, 1928 Piero Angela he began working for Rai during the 1950s: at that time he was a reporter and collaborator of the Giornale Radio. Between 1955 and 1968 he worked as a foreign correspondent, in Paris and then in Brussels, for the Rai national news. With the reporter Andrea Barbato presents the first edition of the 13.30 news program and in 1976 is the first to host Tg2.

Who was Piero Angela, from his debut in Rai to the idea of ​​”Ulysses” with his son Alberto

Starting from 1968, Piero Angela dedicated to documentaries: the first were dedicated to the discovery of space and to the “Apollo” program, the American plan that led to the landing of the first men on the moon with the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969. Starting from 1971 conducts numerous information broadcasts and educational programs, always using and reinventing different formulas, with a careful, always attentive and always evolving language: “Destination Man”, “From zero to three years”, “Survey on parapsychology” and “In the cosmos in search of life”.

