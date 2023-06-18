In this Father’s daywe remember the comedian Cucumber and the interview he gave for La República, in which he thanks his father and describes him as his inspiration in comedy. The member of “JB on ATVs“He always remembers his family as a means to achieve success and the affection of the public. In this note, we tell you what Kille Gonzales’s words were towards his father.

Pepino assures that his father was his mentor in comedy

Cucumber He has a talent for comedy that runs in the family. According to the also primary school teacher, his father was the one who inspired him to dedicate himself to comedy, since from a very young age, he saw that his mother used laughter as a strategy to calm worries at home. .

“My father is a very happy person with his family, with the neighbors. Through the towns of Iquitos, They will remember my dad as a comedian, as the funniest neighbor they have ever met., who was never in a fight with the neighbor or an argument. I remember the strategy to calm our hunger when there was nothing to eat. As children, we always want to play, so he managed to distract us. Despite the poverty, we never lacked for my father’s fun“, he said excitedly.

Did Pepino’s parents always support him in comedy?

According to Kille Gonzales, his family is a believer in God and the ideas professed by religion, which is why he had a questioning of homosexual people. However, he did not see anything wrong with it, on the contrary, dressing as a woman was a resource to bring money to his home.

“They are believers of God. When I started, the comedian did not wear a dress, just a little bow and you pulled the pole up to one side. Now, you have to wear a dress, heels. My mother said that the homosexual does not enter the kingdom of the Lord , that that is a sin on God, to put on a dress or put on long hair. They are stigmas that are marked there. I go with the spirit, but I respect his way of thinking”he said at the start.

“When I dressed as a woman, what I did was take my mother to a chicken shop, to a corner, and have her eat, while I did my show and told her: ‘I’m going now, I’m going now’. I never wanted him to see me, but now, because of the networks, he has just been able to see that I put on a dress and all these things, but he doesn’t say anything to me“, finished.