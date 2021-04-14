He was just 14 years old. And she was murdered for singing for freedom. Yes, only 14 years old, a teenager who dreamed of a different reality in Myanmar and was silenced. Pan Ei Phyu’s biggest mistake was singing against the coup in her country through TikTok. And ended up murdered.

Following the February 1 coup carried out by the Myanmar army, more than 700 people were killed by these security forces.

The repression of the protesters is noticeable in that Southeast Asian country and the violence of the coup seems to be increasing. The day Pan Ei Phyu was killed was the bloodiest day so far: at least 114 people, including 11 children, have died.

“White soft flower”. That means in Burmese the name of the 14-year-old teenager who was killed. “My daughter was a beautiful girl when she was born, like a soft little flower. That is why I gave her the name.” Counted Thida San, the girl’s mother.

Her mother tearfully said how much Pan Ei Phyu helped in her home and that her dream was to open an orphanage when she grew up. “I feel like my life is not worth living without my daughter. I want to die instead of her.” Thida San’s devastating tale shudders.

Even his younger brother, 10-year-old Mg Sai Sai, was deeply affected by the murder of Pan Ei Phyu. He did not sleep at all the night after her death and, according to his mother, he continued to watch her TikTok videos over and over and over again.

A protest against the coup in Myanmar, in the city of Mandalay, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

“Our lives are no longer safe,” confessed the mother, who decided to move house to what remains of his family because you are deeply concerned about your safety.

A shot inside your house

Pan Ei Phyu was a fervent defender of freedom and had spoken out on many occasions against the coup that Myanmar has been suffering since February 1 at the hands of the military forces.

Through many videos uploaded on the TikTok platform, she sang songs in favor of democracy and she filmed herself making her wish for peace to return to her country well manifest.

But even before she was assassinated, her mother Thida San already saw the danger of the situation to which thousands of citizens, including her daughter, were exposing themselves. And that was why he did not let her join the street protests, fearing for her safety.

But all those efforts, in the face of the dramatic situation in Myanmar these days, were not enough to save the life of her daughter and that of many other Burmese who lost their lives in the last two and a half months.

On March 27, several anti-coup protesters were fleeing military repression. Pan Ei Phyu saw this and decided to intervene.

He opened the door of his house to offer asylum to protesters who were desperate and it was there that he was shot inside his own home.

“Suddenly he fell and I thought he had slipped. But then I saw the blood on his back and I realized that he had been shot,” Thida San told the BBC, between a deep and very painful cry.

The protests against the coup in Myanmar do not stop despite the repression of the security forces. Photo: AFP

What is happening in Myanmar?

The coup in former Burma began when democratically elected members of Burma’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy, were deposed at the hands of the army, known as the Tatmadaw, which ended up giving power to a stratocracy (a form government headed by military chiefs).

Tatmadaw himself declared the state of emergency in Myanmar for a year and that the governmental power of the country is in the hands of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Ming Aung Hlaing.

This coup occurred just one day before the Myanmar Parliament swore in the candidates elected after the general elections in November 2020, and in this way prevented them from taking office.

With bows and arrows, the protesters against the military coup in Myanmar, on March 27 Photo: AP

President Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi were arrested, along with other ministers, deputies and members of Parliament.

Fuzzy reasons

The reasons why the army carried out this coup are still unclear. According to them, they allege an alleged electoral fraud that would be threatening the national sovereignty of the country.

However, a few days before the coup, the Union Electoral Commission, led by civilians, rejected these allegations of electoral fraud made by the military.

They relied on the lack of evidence to support this complaint, where the Burmese army claimed that there were irregularities in at least 8.6 million voters in the 314 municipalities that make up Myanmar.

Currently the Southeast Asian country has just over 54 million inhabitants and given its geography, it is one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

CB