Mexico City.- Last night, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of EcatepecOnesimo Cepeda Silva, died at the age of 84 after losing the battle against Covid-19, after contracting the disease earlier this month.

It was through a statement that the Diocese of Ecatepec reported on the sensitive departure of the bishop and invited Onesimo to offer prayers and express condolences to his family and friends for this unfortunate loss.

“We thank God for the episcopal ministry of Monsignor Cepeda, which he exercised for more than 16 years, since the foundation of our beloved Diocese, announcing the Gospel with joy, transmitting the grace of God with strength and serving his people with love”, wrote.

Who was Onesimo Cepeda

Onesimo Cepeda Silva was born on March 25, 1937 and in addition to being one of the most renowned bishops of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, he also served as an important businessman.

Onesimo studied for a degree in Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico from 1956 to 1960, he also studied Philosophy at the seminary of the Missionaries of Guadalupe and Theology at the University of Friborg in Switzerland.

Cepeda Silva, in addition to speaking Spanish, was also fluent in English, French, Italian and German. He was ordained a priest in Cuernavaca on October 28, 1970 and has held various positions since his appointment.

Onesimo Cepeda was appointed First Bishop of Ecatepec on June 12, 1995 and received Episcopal Ordination on August 12 of the same year.

In the next few years he was president of the Episcopal Commission for Social Communication from 1997 to 2003, the year in which he was appointed Member of the Legal Advisory Council of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate.

During the LXXXII Plenary Assembly, he was appointed Deputy Representative of the Ecclesiastical Province of Tlanepantla for the triennium 2006-2009 and 2009-2012. And in 2012, Pope Benedict XVI accepted his resignation.