The drama of Ombretta Castellani, the 50-year-old nurse who died after the collapse of the woodshed in her home

There are so many people shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Ombretta Castellani, the 50-year-old nurse who lost her life on Wednesday 31 January. A pile of wood collapsed on top of her, resulting in her heartbreaking death.

The woman was well known, because in recent years she worked as nurse. Everyone described her as a person who was always ready to help others and those who needed it most.

The sad episode occurred around 4.30pm on Wednesday 31 January. Precisely in his family's home, which is located in via Erbe, in the small municipality of Roncadewhich is located in the province of Treviso.

Ombretta was alone at home that day. There was no one with her and maybe she was doing all the housework which he always did.

At that time she had gone out to get wood to keep the fire going. When suddenly, all those pieces of wood fell on her all together. The neighbors immediately reacted when they heard that loud noise be alarmed.

They asked for the intervention of the health workers, who soon realized that the situation was real serious. For this reason they intervened on site in just a few minutes. The purpose was precisely that of to save the life of the woman.

The death of Ombretta Castellani after the collapse of the wood

Everyone together did everything possible to succeed free her from that trap. They also tried for a long time to resuscitate her, but Ombretta had no heart never started beating again.

The doctors who attended his home unfortunately had no choice but to observe his heartbreaking condition death. The officers also intervened on site and are now trying to understand what happened, but everything points to a sad situation fatality.

Ombretta's sudden and heartbreaking disappearance has left a lasting impression pain and discomfort in the hearts of his loved ones, but also in those of the entire community. Many of her are remembering her with messages from condolences and affection on social media.