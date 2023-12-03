In the early morning of this December 3, the singer Nilton Berrios Díaz, one of the greatest figures of the folk music group, died. String Karma. Native of Cajamarca, the artist died due to complications from the cancer he suffered. The news was announced through social networks. The interpreter was diagnosed with the disease years ago, and in recent days his health has worsened.

Who was Nilton Berríos, deceased former String Karma singer?

Nilton Berrios was born in the province of Cutervo, in the region of Cajamarca, and from a very young age he developed his love for music. He came to the group String Karma in 2013, and managed to quickly stand out in Peruvian music and reached the position of main vocalist in 2016.

YOU CAN SEE: Merchant gives bags of lemon to his customers for Christmas: “Big stores for when?”

He was a composer, instrumentalist and singer, he occupied the front line of the group, along with the singer Gerald la Torre. String Karma was a sensation in Peru and transcended borders with tours abroad.

What were Nilton Berríos’ musical successes?

The vocalist popularized songs known as ‘Pastorcita’, ‘Niña serranita’ and ‘Déjate amar’, which were sung at the top of their lungs by his fans.

What were some anecdotes about Nilton Berríos with the group String Karma?

One of his musical friends, Emilio Ventura Contreras, said that once, in the district of Chao, in the province of Virú, Nilton Berrios He lacked your antara, so he went to the river and arrived carrying a third of reeds and in 10 minutes he made his musical instrument to participate in the concert they had scheduled.

Likewise, he narrated that on another occasion they arrived late for a presentation in the city of Otuzco, in the region of Freedom. Given this, the attendees – who had been waiting for a long time – caused damage to the venue where they were going to perform and burned a motorcycle taxi. When Nilton Berríos arrived, the local ronderos caught him and his pressure went up. The moment caused the musician to faint, but he was treated. In order for the group to leave the site, the owners had to pay more than 22,000 soles for the damage caused by those who carried out excesses.

#Nilton #Berríos #deceased #String #Karma #singer