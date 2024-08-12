A sad accident occurred on Sunday resulting in the death of Nicholas Salatino. The man and his wife had decided to spend their holidays in a trullo that stood in the countryside of Cisternino. Unfortunately, however, this suddenly exploded, causing the death of the engineer from Bari.

Nicholas Salatino

How is the wife?

Nicola Salatino: Man Linked to Trullo Explosion Dead

Sunday was quite a tragic day for the little one Municipality of Cisternino in the province of Brindisi. A trullo which arose in the countryside of the Brindisi area suddenly exploded, causing serious damage to the landscape.

Nicola Salatino recovered under the rubble

Also involved in the explosion Nicholas Salatinoa 55 year old engineer from Bari and the wife. The two had decided to spend a few days of vacation at this typical Apulian structure. They had been there for a few hours, as a couple of friends of theirs had invited them to spend a few days in complete relaxation. Unfortunately, however, in the early hours of the morning, an accident occurred the explosion of the trullo, which is most likely linked to a gas leak.

The rescue team intervened immediately and recovered the woman who was hospitalized urgently at the Perrino hospital in Brindisi. Nicola, on the other hand, was reported missing for several hours until his body was found under the rubble.

How is Nicola’s wife?

All the engineer’s friends learned the news of his death with extreme sadness. This is why they have bombarded the social of messages in which they remember him as a patient and loving teacher, a tireless worker always ready to give his all.

Accident scene

Not to mention the deep bond that he had with all his students. A great loss, in short, as a respectful and correct person who always did everything to help the next one.

The Brindisi prosecutor’s office has nevertheless decided to open an investigation For manslaughter against unknown persons in order to reconstruct the dynamics that may have led to the explosion of the trullo. Nothing is known yet, however, about this at the autopsy to be conducted on Nicholas Salatino. As regards the wifeshe is still hospitalized at the Perrino hospital, even if there is not much news about her current health conditions.