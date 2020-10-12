Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, both daughters of Randhir Kapoor, are popular actresses of Bollywood. Now recently, during an interview with Randhir Kapoor, who was the best student among Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan? Randhir said, Karishma was a better student. Randhir was again asked which of the two was the most mischievous? So he said, ‘Both … all children are naughty. If the children grow up just laughing, then the love of God is there.

Randhir recently confirmed that RK Films, a banner set by the late Raj Kapoor, will be revived in the coming months. He told that he will make a love story under this banner, but he has not told anything about the film’s actors.

Let us know that another little guest will come to the house of Kareena and Saif in the year 2021. Randhir Kapoor will become Nana for the fourth time. A few days ago, Randhir had said that Kareena Kapoor should be a girl or a boy, whatever she is, healthy.

Randhir had said that there was nothing to do with the gender of the child in the Kapoor family. We want a child healthy and let me tell you that the whole family is hoping and praying for it.

Kareena is currently in Delhi to shoot her film Lal Singh Chadha. He is also accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Delhi.