Horror in the Primavalle district of Rome, where a 17-year-old girl, Michelle Caruso, was found dead in a shopping trolley next to the rubbish bins in via Stefano Borgia. The young woman would have been stabbed in various parts of her body by a peer of hers, who would then have tried to get rid of her corpse.

A 17-year-old native of Sri Lanka has been questioned for a long time and arrested on charges of feminicide. The minor allegedly stabbed the girl, then closed her in a large black plastic bag trying to get rid of her body by transporting it in a shopping trolley to the dumpsters.

The hypothesis that the two were romantically linked and that the victim was pregnant was denied by the investigators. But who was Michelle Caruso? Roman, she attended the Vittorio Gassman psycho-pedagogical high school, not far from the place where her body was found. She is a very young girl like many other teenagers of her age, full of dreams and projects that have been tragically broken.

Now the accused for Michelle’s femicide is under arrest and awaiting validation. The autopsy will establish the time of death and the causes that led to the death of the 17-year-old. It would have been a passerby who witnessed the macabre scene and immediately alerted the police: in fact, blood was dripping from his cart. “I saw that boy go down with a trolley and a black waste bag from which liquid drips – he allegedly told the operators – there is also a strong smell”. The young man would have tried to throw the victim’s body in the trash, without success. The body, therefore, would have remained in the trolley near the boundary wall of a park, not far from the dumpsters.