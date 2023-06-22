Politics in the Roman Empire was a constant and ruthless drama riddled with intrigue and plotting.

But even in this world of ruthless politicking, suspicious deaths and high-stakes plotting, Empress Valeria Messalina’s scandalous reputation stands out.

She is remembered not only for her intrigues to cling to power but also, and above all, for her sexual appetite.

So much so that it even appeared in the Natural History encyclopedia, the great work Pliny the Elder (77 AD), as scientific evidence that humans are the only sexually “almost insatiable” animals.

According to the Roman writer, Messalina demonstrated this by competing with “the most famous of professional prostitutes” to see who could sleep with the most men in 24 hours.

“The empress surpassed her, after continuous coitus, night and day, in the twenty-fifth embrace” (Book X, chap. 83).

Stories like this contributed to a picture of Messalina that makes it very difficult to understand what the woman was really like.

Yet that was what classicist Honor Cargill-Martin, author of “Messalina: A Story of Empire, Slander and Adultery” set out to do.

unexpected power

Messalina was the third wife of Claudius, the emperor who extended Roman rule in North Africa and made Britain a province.

It is not known exactly when she was born, but it is estimated that when they married she was between 15 and 18 years old, while he was already approaching 50.

Despite the fact that Messalina came from one of the most prestigious and wealthy noble families of the time and her husband was part of the imperial family, there was nothing to indicate that she would become empress.

Claudius was sickly, lame, stuttering, unattractive, awkward-mannered, and coarse, making him more of an embarrassment to his family than a pretender to the throne.

For a long time he dedicated himself to writing history books and remained out of power until his nephew, Emperor Caligula, appointed him consul and senator.

Power came unexpectedly after Caligula’s assassination on January 24, 41, when a soldier discovered Claudius trembling in the palace.

The next day he was made emperor by the Praetorian Guard (the troops of the imperial household).

privacy policy

At that time, Rome was still getting used to a new form of government.

Claudius was only the fourth emperor of the Julio-Claudian dynasty, the first of the Roman Empire, which had been in power since 27 BC.

For most of its history prior to this point, Rome had been a Republic, ruled by an aristocratic Senate and elected magistrates.

But after half a century of civil war between Julius Caesar and Pompey the Great, Augustus arrived offering peace, prosperity and stability in exchange for autocratic power.

Politics went from being made in assemblies and public forums to being practiced in the privacy of the imperial court.

From then on, what really began to matter was not someone’s position in the Senate, but their proximity to the emperor.

And who closer to the emperor on the throne than the empress sitting next to him.

But if Messalina had learned anything from her experience at Caligula’s court, it was that while closeness to the emperor could give any Roman power and opportunity, it also put his life at risk.

Lesson learned

Politics at the Roman court were brutal.

“The stakes were high: if you were the emperor, you knew the only way to stop being the emperor was to die,” Cargill-Martin told BBC HistoryExtra.

“That’s why they clung to power, because if they faltered, they would probably be killed.

“Claudio and Messalina were very, very aware of the immediate dangers of their position, for they had literally seen their predecessors torn to pieces in the imperial palace.”

“Caligula was killed in such a savage manner that it was rumored that people ate pieces of his flesh.

“And along with him, they killed his wife and young daughter because they were seen as potential threats in the future,” the classicist stressed.

When all this happened, the future regents had a daughter almost the same age as Caligula’s, and Messalina was 8 months pregnant with her son and heir Britannicus.

“That’s why I think Messalina, from the first day in power, knew she had to do absolutely everything she could to stay in control, and that driving force continued throughout her reign.”

For the better part of a decade she was probably the most powerful woman in the Mediterranean.

She stood right at the top of the dangerous Imperial court, always willing and able to do almost anything to maintain her position.

He became involved in political intrigue, arranging for his political enemies to be charged with exile or execution.

And she navigated that minefield very successfully until the end of AD 48 when, under very mysterious and dramatic circumstances, she was assassinated.

Erasing your memory

After her death she was subject to an order of damnatio memoriae (condemnation of memory), so everything that remembered her was erased, her statues smashed and her name chiselled from the inscriptions.

In the decades that followed, that vacuum of official history was filled with rumors that were forging the reputation that would make his name synonymous with being twisted and sexually voracious.

Described as beautiful, with jet black hair, sensual hips and a smile that would make any man fall in love, she was the protagonist of writings such as that of the poet Décimo Junio ​​Juvenal of the first and second centuries, who in one of his satires called her an “imperial prostitute”.

She tells in great detail that as soon as her husband fell asleep, he left the palace with a blonde wig to hide his identity and went to a brothel “because he preferred a cheap bed to a real bed.”

There, she slept “naked and with her golden nipples” with clients until the pimp forced her to leave, “exhausted but not sated.”

For centuries, his alleged promiscuity and sexual debauchery continued to inspire novels, operas, and movies.

“After her death she became a symbol of uncontrolled sexuality, and almost all the stories about her political actions are subsumed in that Messalina-as-nympho narrative,” Cargill-Martin said.

“But if we dig deep and really look at the political decisions that she makes, I think it’s very clear that the vast majority are aimed at avoiding any potential threat to her or her husband’s power because she knows that her fortune and her children’s fortunes are completely intertwined. to the continued supremacy of Claudius”.

Exceptional

Messalina is not the only woman whose memory was distorted by historians of Ancient Rome, but the classicist points out that no other “has a reputation as complex as her. She is very exceptional.”

“She became that archetypal bad woman in a sexual sense.

“But I think it’s important to note that this isn’t the only way to slander powerful women in Rome; there are other options to choose from.

“For example, Messalina’s successor, Agrippina, is also portrayed as a very dangerous type of ‘bad’ woman, but in almost exactly the opposite way.

“Messalina comes across as a hyper-passionate and irrational figure, transgressive in the sense that she is almost too feminine in a political space that should be masculine.

“Agrippina presents herself as a transgressor because she behaves in a way that is inherently too masculine: too rational, too ambitious.”

the bizarre end

But not everything that was said about her was a lie.

“Although Roman historians liked to create archetypal characters, and Messalina was the epitome of uncontrolled sexuality, I don’t think we can necessarily totally get away from the idea that she was a very sexual and adulterous person.”

In addition to these outlandish rumors, such as the one described by Juvenal, there were others that were more plausible, Cargill-Martin noted.

It is quite possible, he concluded, that she did have extramarital affairs with men like Mnester, the biggest stage star of the time, as well as Gaius Silius, considered the most handsome aristocrat in all of Rome.

It was said that because of the latter he lost his mind, did not hide his passion and wanted to go further than with any other lover.

“And so, at the end of the year 48, we see an incredibly dramatic event that ends with Messalina dead.

“As reported in the sources, Claudius had gone on a journey to the port city of Ostia and Messalina and Gaius Silius, desperately in love, decided to marry while the emperor was away, and then stage a coup and seize the throne of Rome,” the author tells.

The surprising episode was recounted by several Roman historians, such as Tacitus, who recounted it, stupefied, in Annals, 11.26:

“I know it will seem incredible that, in a city as vigilant as Rome, anyone could have felt so safe.”

“Much more, that on a specific day, with the presence of witnesses, a designated consul and the emperor’s wife meet for the declared purpose of a legitimate marriage. That the woman hear the words of the auspices, assume the veil, perform the sacrifice to the Heavens.That they both dine with the guests, kiss and embrace, and finally spend the night on the marriage license.

“But I have not added any touch of fantasy: all that I record will be the oral or written testimony of my elders.”

As expected, they told Claudius who hurried back to Rome.

The freedman Narciso, a former ally of Messalina and adviser to the emperor, took the reins of the situation.

In a matter of hours, Silius and 8 other “illustrious Romans” who had been lovers of the empress, including Mnester, were arrested, tried and executed.

When Messalina tried to talk to her husband, Narciso prevented her; and when Claudius ordered the trial of her wife to be held the next day, fearing that Caesar would fall in love with her again and forgive her, her freedman sent centurions to kill her.

Taking refuge in her gardens in Rome and understanding that she had no way out, upon the arrival of her executioners Messalina tried to commit suicide, but required the help of one of them, who pushed the sword through her chest.

It could be?

For Cargill-Martin, that story is highly dubious, for a number of reasons.

“There’s no real evidence that Messalina and Silius attempted to mount a coup against Claudius. And I think if you’re taking the step of bigamously marrying your lover while your husband, the emperor of the known world, isn’t really that far away, you’re going to have a plan for what to do next,” he says.

Besides, he points out, Messalina had no reason to do something like that.

“Not only would it not improve his position in any way, but it would put his children in much more significant danger than they would be if Claudius remained in power.

“I think what really is the most likely course of events is that it was indeed a coup but against Messalina, planned by her former allies within the imperial household, who had begun to see her as a threat to their status quo.

“And the whole thing was essentially designed by Narcissus to get rid of her, which he did very effectively.”

After Messalina was murdered in her garden in Rome and Claudius was given the news that she was dead, he supposedly asked for no explanation…he just asked for another glass of wine.

