Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 18:56

Special class police officer Mauro Guimarães Soares, 59, died after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery late Saturday morning, the 21st, in Vila Romana, west of the city of São Paulo. While walking with his wife, Ana Paula Soares, who is also a police officer, Mauro reacted when he was approached by two bandits on a motorcycle, according to witnesses.

Coming from a traditional family of police officers in São Paulo, he was in charge of police stations in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, including Osasco, Carapicuíba and Barueri. He also worked in the Homicide and Personal Protection Department (DHPP) in São Paulo.

In 2021, he took over as sectional delegate for Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and was in charge of 18 cities in the region.

His brother, police chief Maurício Guimarães Soares, was the director of the Citizen Protection Police Department (DPPC). They are both sons of police chief Acrisio Soares, who was a top officer in the Civil Police in the 1980s. His wife, Ana Paula, who witnessed her husband being shot, is a deputy police chief.