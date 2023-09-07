Who was Marisa Leo, the 39-year-old killed by her ex-partner

Marisa Leo was the name of the woman killed by her ex-partner, who later committed suicide, in the night between Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 September in Marsala.

Thirty-nine years old, mother of a 3-year-old girl, had by her killer, in 2020 Marisa Leo had reported Angelo Reina, this is the name of the ex, for stalking and violation of family assistance obligations.

Originally from Salemi, Marisa Leo was the marketing and communication manager of winery White Dove. “She was active against gender-based violence. It is inexplicable to imagine a new harvest without you. We are dismayed. We express our deep condolences for the loss suffered by Marisa’s family, of which we also feel an integral part ”she reads in the post of the company where the woman worked.

Marisa Leo, in fact, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, in 2021, had published a video on Facebook together with the other employees of the company to give voice to the slogan “Non una di meno” against gender-based violence.

“We can all do something: help, raise awareness, spread… so that not one more woman suffers violence” was the caption in the video which then listed the names of the victims of femicide until the first months of 2021.