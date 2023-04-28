Who was Maria, the wife of Enzo Avitabile, guest on Today is another day: daughters, years, illness, death, death causes, age, work, career, children

Enzo Avitabile is a great musician and guest singer of this afternoon’s episode of Oggi è un altro giorno. He was very close to his wife, Maria, who sadly passed away. Born in 1955 in Naples, he started performing at just 7 years old. Despite the immediate success, Avitabile continued his studies: he graduated in flute at the Conservatory and in his early twenties he collaborated with Pino Daniele on the album “Terra mia”. In the following years he worked with Edoardo Bennato. His first album dates back to 1982.

Maria, Enzo’s wife, died in 2002. Her disappearance was a real tragedy for the singer. Enzo Avitabile and his wife Maria had two daughters. As he himself revealed, after the death of his wife he found himself in financial difficulty: his friend Red Canzian helped him. Enzo Avitabile had to raise Connie and Angela, their daughters, alone. “They made me understand how I could act as a dad and a mom”, he told La Repubblica some time ago, “they were daughters and sisters and shrewd financial administrators”.

In addition to being a great dad, Enzo is now also a grandfather who is very much in love with his grandchildren, and the love, at least judging by the social media, seems to be more than reciprocated. “In the eighties I sang in Italian because Pino Daniele sang in Neapolitan“, added Avitabile, “He suggested that I launch the single ‘Fratello Soul’ but EMI decided on ‘A friend’. Afterwards, Pino wrote in Italian and I in Neapolitan. After their respective journeys we reunited in ‘È ancora tiempo’, a song for two voices”.

Even his two daughters, Angela and Connie, are very proud of their dad on social media, supporting his projects and often publishing content in his company. A united family, therefore, that of the Neapolitan singer, who had to transform the pain for the untimely death of his wife Maria into energy to better raise his two girls.