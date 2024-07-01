Who was Maria Rosaria Omaggio: a life between cinema and theater and death from a long illness. Portrait

Actress Maria Rosaria Omaggio has died, she was 67 years old and had been ill for some time. Neapolitan, she lived in Rome.



She was born in Rome on January 11, 1957, from a family of Neapolitan origins. She spent fifty years of her career between cinema and theater, also dedicating herself to writing, one of her passions. For her social commitment, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador Unicef.

The first success, he writes Dagospia, she had obtained it on tv in the early 70s with Pippo Baudo in “Canzonissima”, with many famous covers on “Playboy” and “Playmen” and then immediately divided herself, with shrewdness, between the Italian and Spanish genre cinema. We find her in “Roma a mano armata” by Umberto Lenzi with Maurizio Merli and Tomas Milian, in “Squadra antiscippo” by Bruno Corbucci with Tomas-Monnezza, in “La malavitaattacco, la polizia risposta” by Mario Caiano with Leonard Mann, in the sexy comedy “La segretaria privata di mio padre” with Renzo Montagnani, but also in a series of Spanish films by Vicente Escrivà that gave her enormous popularity in Spain, “La lozana andalusa”, “El virgo de Visantesa” and “Visantesa, estate quieta”.

In Spain, it continues Dagospia, Maria Rosaria found the right way to indulge in a bit of eroticism and to be able to act in a cinema that was a bit more cultured than ours, even if then we also find her in the sexy comedy “La moglie dell’amico è sempre più… buona” by Juan Bosch with Sydne Rome. In the curious, very cult “Culo e. Camicia” by Pasquale Festa Campanile a Renato Pozzetto in the gay version of Mastelloni’s companion finds himself choosing between her and Mastelloni.

The film debut is from 1976 with Squadra antiscippo and Roma a mano armata next to Tomas Milian. Among other film interpretations, La lozana andalusa for Vicente escrivà; Culo e camicia with Renato Pozzetto by Pasquale Festa Campanile; Era una notte dark e tempestosa by and with Alessandro Benvenuti, Rimini Rimini l’anno dopo; Il Generale by Luigi Magni; she shoots in English Adventure of hercules, with Lou Ferrigno and Nightmare over the city. Jean Claude Lubjansky, assistant to Peter Brook, directs her in French in Il triangolo a quattro lati. (AGI) In 2008 she shot the shorts Adagio by Patrizio Cigliano and fine delle comunicazioni by Marcello Cotugno. In the film Walesa, l’uomo della speranza by Andrzej Wajda, presented at the Venice Film Festival she plays the role of Oriana Fallaci, who interviewed the leader of Solidarnosc in 1981.

He won for his performance in Venice the Pasinetti award, the Arechi d’oro award at the Salerno film festival and in 2014 the Oriana Fallaci award. She also played Oriana Fallaci in the theatre in Le parole di Oriana, a tribute to Fallaci in concert. She has taken part in several Italian television dramas, including Racconti Fantastici, Sarto per donna, Il generale, Edera, Passioni, Micaela, Caro maestro 2, Donne di mafia, La squadra, Don Matteo 5, A fari spenti nella notte. As for her works as a writer, her latest publication is Il lingua dei gioielli, significa nascosto e ritrovato dell’eterna arte dell’ornamento dalla A alla Z, for which she was awarded the Alfredo Cattabiani Prize.

She had a husband and three important companions, but no children. Creative and eclectic, she won numerous awards for her work as a writer. He published Viaggio nell’incredibile, an essay with which he won, among others, the Fregene Literary Prize; L’energia Trasparente, curarsi con cristalli, pietre preziosi e metalli, translated into English, Spanish, Portuguese and German and with a XVII reprint. The stories of C’era una volta, c’è sempre e ci sarà ancora with which he won the 1999 Chiantino Prize.