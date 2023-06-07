Maria Luisa Manríquez She was found lifeless inside her home, presumably at the hands of her ex-partner, despite the fact that some people know the story of the beauty queen, many will wonder who is she?

Maria Luisa Manriquez, 44 years old, she was a beauty queen, she had a great career linked to modeling in Baja California and beauty pageants that she used to attend.

The beauty queen two stepsons that she raised together Carlos Gomez, from whom he had divorced a week ago, according to local media.

In 1998 her first appearances took place on the catwalks and she was a winner in the local contest. Miss National Holidayswhich earned him to start his successful career in modeling and acting.

In 2021 she took the crown as State Queen lower california Diamond category, and in 2022 she was awarded as National Queen in the Tourism category, in said contest she also won the bands in the Sympathy and Stylized regional costume categories.

Maria Luisa Manríquez represented Mexico in the contest International Marine Beauty, which was held in the Dominican Republic and where he was once again in first place.

The beauty queen was also director of the modeling agencies Exposse and Estilo Tijuanawhich offer hostess services for events, is their altruistic facet.

Since 2000, Manríquez has offered support to homes, orphanages and shelters.

Disappearance

Maria Luisa she disappeared yesterday around 07:00 hours, after a time without hearing from her, her relatives notified the authorities, and they sent a search bulletin.

It was revealed that he was an employee of the Maria Luisa who discovered her lifeless inside an unused bathroom, where they kept some materials that she used on the catwalks, and informed the authorities that she had multiple stab wounds.

In accordance with The Herald of Mexicovideos from nearby security cameras showed that minutes before Carlos Gómez, ex-husband of the model, entered the house and then left it aboard a Ford F-150 truck, owned by Maria Luisa Manriquez and then crashed against the column of a bridge located on the East Highway, in the Third Stage of the Tijuana River.