Who was Margherita Lega, the 41-year-old woman who fell from the cable car in front of her husband and children?

He was called Margherita Legathe 41-year-old woman who fell from the cable car yesterday while loading luggage. The tragedy occurred before the eyes of her husband and children, who could do nothing to save her.

There are still many points to clarify about the incident. The agents, as is usual in these cases, have therefore placed the plant is under seizure and they also listened to the people who were operating it in those minutes in which it all happened.

Margherita Lega was 41 years old and worked as a teacherShe was originally from the province of Piacenza, but had already moved to Fiavewith her husband. Her parents are well known in the area because they are very active in volunteering. The whole family had gone to the Anzasca Valleyto spend some days relaxing and carefree.

However, it was just suddenly that the unthinkable happened. From an initial reconstruction by the police, the woman was loading the luggage on the cableway. In reality, that machine is not designed to transport people. It is not yet clear at the moment whether the woman was up there or whether she was trapped with her clothes when the system went down. divided.

The death of Margherita Lega after the tragedy and the memory of those who knew her

For a few meters the 41-year-old managed to stay clingingbut in the end she couldn’t hold it and let herself fall into the void, for a height of about 100 meters. It all happened before the eyes of her husband and children, who could do nothing to save her.

The Alpine rescue team and paramedics intervened on the spot urgently. However, the paramedics could do nothing for her, except to note her death. The agents, as is standard practice in these cases, are now carrying out all the investigations of the case, listening to the person who was supposed to operate the system and placing everything under seizure. A person who knew Margherita, in remembering her, said: