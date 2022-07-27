In the early 2000s, Marco Antonio Gallego Gonzales He was recognized by all the celebrities of the Peruvian show business as the best stylist of the moment. His great ability to change looks and fashion made him a well-known character in the national television. However, his popularity could not save him from death: in 2009, he was murdered in his apartment in San Isidro.

The case shook the entire entertainment and fashion industry in Peru. What happened for a figure of his stature to die that way? Was it revenge or just a robbery gone wrong?

YOU CAN SEE: Rosario Ponce: what happened to her life after the Ciro Castillo case was filed?

Who was Marco Antonio Gallego?

Marco Antonio Gallego was at the time the most requested and well-known stylist by the stars of television and modeling. His talent led him to open six barbershops under his name in Lima, Cusco, Arequipa and Trujillo. Also, he had his own fashion magazine called Beauty & Style.

Marco Antonio was a famous Peruvian stylist. Photo: @fabril72/ Twitter

But that is not all. The stylist was not only recognized for the great art he carried in his hands, but also for his strong friendship with well-known figures from the show business, such as Carlos Cacho, Adriana Zubiate, Malú Costa, Olga Zumarán, the musician Joselito and the announcer Henry Venegas , among others.

In addition, before he died, he hosted the show program “Hello everyone”, along with Katia Condos and Mathías Brivio.

Who killed Mark Antony?

Exactly 13 years ago, Marco Antonio was found dead in his own apartment in San Isidro. Although at the beginning multiple versions were handled, the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office concluded that it was only a robbery and murder since it was verified that they took S/ 15,000 in cash, a laptop, five watches and fine clothing.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt: what professional career did the salsera study before becoming a singer?

Jorge Luis ‘Coco’ Glenni Ponce, Miguel Ángel ‘Pachón’ Velásquez Zarazú and Jordan Antonio Pacheco Huamanchumo were identified by the justice as responsible for the crime. According to Carlos Rosas, the lawyer for Marco Antonio’s family, Glenni and the famous stylist were in a room on the second floor of his home. Meanwhile, the others involved were stealing on the first floor.

“When these events were happening, Marco Antonio heard the noise and went down to see who it was. Of these two people, I remember that one, apparently, had stayed outside as a bell. The other was inside stealing and was discovered,” Rosas said.

Jorge Luis ‘Coco’ Glenni Ponce. Photo: Andean

At that moment, a fight broke out between the stylist and the thieves. They beat him severely and killed him. Before fleeing, they took expensive belongings.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to César San Martín, the judge who sentenced Alberto Fujimori to 25 years in prison?

“In the end, Marco Antonio was killed by these two people. This, for the criminal code, is a serious crime, it is an aggravated robbery and it is life imprisonment, “said the lawyer. On July 10, Gallego Gonzáles was found dead in his home.

Report by Marco Antonio

In a report for Somos Empresa, the stylist Marco Antonio Gallego shared part of his childhood and what his life was like as a young man. He says that he started working in a hairdressing salon as an assistant but then decided to study his techniques in the industry to better himself.

How many years were Marco Antonio’s killers sentenced to?

After completing the investigations on the murder of the stylist Marco Antonio Gallegos, it was concluded that Jorge Luis Glenni Ponce was one of those responsible for the cruel act. For this reason, the Temporary Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court sentenced the subject to 35 years in prison. In addition, Miguel Ángel Velásquez, Glenni’s accomplice, was sentenced to life imprisonment.