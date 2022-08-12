The entertainment world in Mexico went into mourning when the death of Manuel Ojeda, the first Mexican film and television actor. Through a statement on his official Instagram account, the National Association of Actors (ANDA) confirmed the death of the artist, leaving his fans very sorry.

Ojeda maintains a special place in the hearts of viewers, as he stood out with his villainous roles in very important Mexican productions. In this note, we tell you more about the actor who captivated thousands with his participation in the novel “Loving You Is My Sin”.

Who was Manuel Ojeda?

Manuel Salvador Ojeda Armenta He is considered one of the actors with the greatest presence in the Mexican artistic world, with more than 40 years of career in film and television. He was born in La Paz, Baja California, and studied acting at the Institute of Fine Arts.

His first acting role was in the theater; later, he entered the cinema in the mid-70s in the film “Canoe”, directed by Felipe Cazals. He has accumulated, to date, more than 200 film projects.

Manuel Ojeda was an important Mexican actor. Photo: Televisa

On the other hand, his beginnings on television date back to 1978 for the telenovela “holy”. However, one of his most remembered characters was that of Porfirio Díaz, who starred in “The flight of the Eagle”broadcast between 1994 and 1995.

The last time he could be seen on screen was in the telenovela “Warrior heart”broadcast by Televisa in March 2022, in which he gave life to the character of Abel.

What awards did you receive?

Although his extensive and well-known career as an actor allowed him to be repeatedly nominated for various awards, luck was not always on his side. Manuel Ojeda and could not keep the majority of statuettes.

However, the most important award he received was in 1980, when Ariel won the award for best actor for the role he played in “The hell of all so feared”.

Manuel Ojeda won the award for best actor in 1980. Photo: Telemundo

Novels in which he participated

Throughout his entire career, Manuel Ojeda He was part of various Mexican productions that helped him achieve success, the last being “Warrior heart”. Here we present some of them.

“Like Love”

“The right to be born”

“foreign love”

“Thoroughbred”

“Path of Glory”

“I buy that woman”

“A face in my past”

“On the brink of death”

“SOS Mission”

“The most beautiful ugly”

“Dawn”

“Wild Heart”

“For her I’m eva”

“What a beautiful love”

“Without your gaze”

“Intimate Enemy”

“Want it all”

“Warrior heart”

Celebrities react to the death of Manuel Ojeda

After learning about the death, well-known figures from the entertainment world dedicated heartfelt messages to Manuel Ojeda through posts on Twitter.

“Rest in peace, Manuel Ojeda. Great fellow friend, affectionate, gentleman. A big hug to his family, ”he wrote. Erika Buenfil.

Message from Erika Buenfil to Manuel Ojeda. Photo: Twitter

“Sadness, surprise, sorrow because a great actor is leaving. I worked with him many times and he was always a very affectionate person, very affectionate, he had a nice relationship with all of us, nice, joker, but of course when he entered the forum, when he entered the theater, that friendly personality and joker was transformed into that of a great actor, “he added for his part Silvia Pasquel.

On the other hand, Eduardo España stated the following: “It is with sadness that I learn of the departure of the great actor Manuel Ojeda. My condolences to his loved ones.”

The statement from the National Association of Actors

Through its official Twitter account, the National Association of Actors (ANDA) lamented the death of one of the most recognized artists of Mexican acting and expressed its condolences to the families of the actor.

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Manuel Salvador Ojeda, Manuel Ojeda, a member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace”