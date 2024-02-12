From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/12/2024 – 10:28

In the early hours of this Monday, the 12th, the founder of the Magazine Luiza group died in Franca (SP), Luiza Trajano Donato, aged 97. The information was initially released by EPTV, a TV Globo affiliate in the interior of São Paulo, and confirmed by the retail chain.

Who was Luiza Trajano Donato?

Known as “Tia Luiza”, she was born on September 20, 1926, into a family of merchants. It is worth highlighting that it was a time when women were raised to dedicate themselves exclusively to the home and family. However, she dared to fight to fulfill her dream of being an entrepreneur.

Newly married to Pelegrino José Donato, her lifelong partner, at the age of 31 she invested her savings from years of working in retail to buy her own business.

The so-called Cristaleira, a gift shop located in the center of Franca, was later renamed by customers as Magazine Luiza, in honor of what was considered the best saleswoman in the city. In this way, Magalu and the legacy left by Luiza Trajano Donato were born. Currently, the network has more than 30 thousand employees.

“Tia Luiza had almost inexhaustible energy for her work. It didn't matter if the task at hand was packaging a product or unloading a truck of goods. She was a passionate saleswoman, who knew her customers' needs, tastes and possibilities. Each of them was and should be treated as someone special, as the business's reason for being, states Magazine Luiza, in a statement released to the press.

The chain recalled when Luiza welcomed employees from the first 50 stores opened simultaneously in the city of São Paulo, in 2008.

“I want to ask you, as a good saleswoman that I was, to always serve the customer in the best possible way, without looking at whether he is white, black, poor, rich, beautiful or ugly. Serve with all the care, no matter if one is wearing heels and the other is wearing flip-flops. Serve politely, do not deceive the customer, do not lie under any circumstances. If you want to grow in life, always be sincere and honest.”

As Luiza Trajano Donato had no children, she chose her niece Luiza Helena Trajano, in the early 1990s, to take charge of the family business. Today, she is president of the company's Board of Directors.

Under the new command, Magazine Luiza became a publicly traded national retailer.