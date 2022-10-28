Luis Fernando Ruggieri is the name of the victim of the stabbing last night at the Assago shopping center, just outside Milan. The man, of Bolivian origin, was 47 years old and was an employee of the Carrefour chain. He was killed by Andrea Tombolini, a 46-year-old with mental problems, who created panic by stabbing six people, one of whom unfortunately, Luis, lost his life. The attacker just ten days ago had requested the intervention of the health workers because he had self-inflicted some injuries to the face by punching himself.

The knife with which the Bolivian was killed had been recovered right inside the supermarket where Ruggieri worked. The man died during the ambulance ride to reach the hospital. Luis had arrived in the French giant of large-scale distribution only three years ago, after a long career in Esselunga, as can be seen from his Linkedin profile. “I supply the canned goods, grocery, grocery and perfumery department with the help of pallet trucks and electric forklifts – it says -. I am interested in learning all types of products and company techniques of replenishment, warehouse stock management, reordering “.

An over twenty-year career in supermarkets. He has served as a sales assistant, assistant manager, warehouse clerk and cashier. For about three years he had been at the Carrefour in Assago. Among his experiences also Auchan, Amazon, Eurospin. Luis had studied at the scientific high school Piero Bottoni. The degree came only later, taking advantage of the forced break of the lockdown, in biological sciences. “In order not to waste time waiting for a job during the lockdown period – he explained – I started studying again. For private interest, we will see in the future ”.

The Bolivian was definitely unlucky, because he was not supposed to be at the cash desk yesterday, where he was hit by the killer blows. In fact, he worked in the ward. According to reports from the newspaper Il Giorno, Tombolini would have shouted “kill me, take me” while the customers tried to block him. The carabinieri found him lying on the ground with a bloody knife beside him. Among the injured, a 40-year-old and two elderly people aged 72 and 80, as well as the Monza footballer Pablo Marì, who is not in danger of life and will undergo surgery today. Another footballer, Massimo Tarantino, former Inter Milan, disarmed and stopped the attacker. “He screamed, he just screamed – he said-. I hero? I did nothing…”.