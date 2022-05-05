Sinaloa.- On the morning of this Thursday, May 5, the body of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found in the southern sector of the city of Culiacán, capital of the state of Sinaloa.

With a trajectory of more than 4 decades dedicated to the media, Ramírez Ramos was employed in different Mexican informative spaces in the cultural field, among them in El Financiero, El Nacional and La Jornada. Likewise, the Sinaloan also saw his journalism works published in the two most recognized media outlets in Sinaloa: The Debate and Northwest. In addition to this, his name appeared in important newspapers such as The Universal and Millennium.

Born in Culiacán in 1963, Luis Enrique took his first steps in the journalistic profession in 1980, after having studied at the Sinaloa School of Social Communication directed by María Teresa Zazueta. It was in this institution where she would learn to forge her own style in the medium.

After years writing journalistic notes of all kinds and going through the chronicles, interviews and reports, Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos had the opportunity to enter the world of the political column (“The anchor”).

Meanwhile, the Sinaloan journalist founded his own digital newspaper, which he named “Reliable Sources”a communicative space dedicated, for the most part, to information on relevant events in Sinaloa.

Also, it was the author of two books with journalistic themes: The wisdom tooth (Editorial Conaculta), and La ungovernable; encounters and disagreements with Elena Garro (editorial Raya en el Agua).

His more than 40 years in the world of Mexican journalism earned him a total of 14 journalism awardsboth at the state and national level, among which are the Pablo de Villavicencio Award from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) (twice), the Sinaloa Cultural Festival Journalism Award, and the National Award for Youth Journalism José Pagés Llergo of CREA.

It is worth mentioning that Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos is the ninth private journalist in life so far in 2022adding to the murders of José Luis Gamboa, Margarito Martínez, Lourdes Maldonado, Roberto Toledo, Heber López, Jorge Luis Camero, Juan Carlos Muñoz and Armando Linares.