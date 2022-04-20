On the night of Tuesday, April 19, the 35-year-old actress Ludovica Bargellini she died in a serious car accident. The investigators are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident, but above all to understand how she suddenly lost control of her vehicle.

Many remained upset from this episode so heartbreaking and sudden. No one would have ever imagined such a terrible ending for the woman.

It was the middle of the night and the actress and costume designer Ludovica Bargellini was on the street Christopher Columbusaboard his Launch Y, in Rome. However, near the intersection with via Grotta, the drama took place.

Most likely for a stroke of sleep, suddenly lost control of his vehicle. After going off the road, she finished her run by colliding with a pole. The accident appears to have occurred independently and there are no other vehicles involved.

Passersby were the first to launch the alarm to the police and health professionals. The actress got stuck in the sheets of the machine, in fact for free it The firefighters also arrived on the spot.

The firefighters used the to get it out shears and a retractor. But the conditions of the 35-year-old appeared desperate right away. Indeed it is dead a few minutes after his arrival at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.

Who was the actress Ludovica Bargellini

The woman was born and raised in Pistoia, but had moved to the capital for some time now. She had studied at the Experimental Center for Cinematography and also at the Action Theater.

Eventually she also specialized in ‘Jenny Tamburi’ acting school. Thanks to these studies, she was able to undertake hers career in television and cinema.

In addition to having starred in the TV series “The Youg Pope”by Paolo Sorrentino, has also had others important roles in films such as: ‘Absolute Palate’, ‘No Time For Heroes’ and also ‘Dylan Dog Victim of Events’.