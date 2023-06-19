Who was Luciano Bovicelli, the ex-husband (died in 2011) of Anna Maria Bernini

The minister, a guest on Today is another day, was married to the gynecologist Luciano Bovicelli, from 2003 to 2011 (the year of the man's death). Born in Pesaro in 1935, Bovicelli graduated in 1967 and specialized in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Bologna. Over the course of a more than forty-year career, he had become a luminary of prenatal diagnosis.

His son Alessandro, born in 1967 from a previous marriage, had followed in his father’s footsteps graduating in medicine in 1992 and taking the same specialization. Luciano Bovicelli married Anna Maria Bernini Bernini in 2003, despite the thirty-year age difference. She had been the lawyer of Luciano Pavarotti and his wife Nicoletta Mantovani, he had given birth to their daughter Alice. Bovicelli disappeared on 18 December 2011 in his home in Bologna. After the death of her husband Luciano Bovicelli, Anna Maria Bernini became linked to the journalist Alessandro De Angelis.