Radio presenter and translator Leonid Volodarsky died after a long illness

In Moscow, at the age of 74, the Soviet and Russian radio host, voice actor and legendary translator Leonid Volodarsky died. He was remembered by many for his unusual voice, and cassettes with films dubbed by him are at home in every Russian family. On the death of Volodarsky radio station “Moscow Speaks” reported artist’s relatives.

We mourn and with pain in our hearts say goodbye to this great and creative person. relatives of Leonid Volodarsky

The legendary translator died after a long illness

Relatives of Leonid Volodarsky reported that the artist died after a long illness. According to Telegram-channel Baza, recently the radio host was often sick. On August 5, Volodarsky felt unwell, after which he was hospitalized. TelegramMash channel reported that the preliminary cause of death of the legendary translator is heart failure.

Why did the Russians love the voice actor?

With the advent of VHS-cassettes with video films on the Soviet market in the late 1979s, Leonid Volodarsky began to dub many foreign films and animation projects. In his youth, he broke his nose twice (an accident and a fight), because of which he had characteristic features of speech. It was in his nasal voice that the characters in foreign films of the 1990s spoke, and some of the phrases translated and voiced by Volodarsky later went to the people and became winged. By his own account, he has translated over 5,000 films.

He hosted a program on the radio “Moscow Speaks”

Over the past ten years, Leonid Volodarsky worked at the radio station “Moscow Speaks”, where he hosted an author’s radio program. It explored the history of Russia in the Soviet period. Before that, the artist worked at the radio station “Russian News Service” and at the radio “Mayak”. “A wonderful person and a great professional left. In the truest sense of the word, a legendary man! We will always remember and be proud that we worked together,” said Roman Babayan, editor-in-chief of the Govorit Moskva radio station.

Translated King and Salinger

Leonid Volodarsky was born in Moscow on May 20, 1950. He later said that he began to learn English at the age of four. He graduated from the Maurice Thorez Moscow State Institute of Foreign Languages. Volodarsky was engaged in translations of English and American fiction. He is considered one of the first in the USSR to translate the works of Stephen King, and also translated the books of Jerome D. Salinger.