UPDATEAlthough two men have been arrested for possible involvement, the police are still looking for the man who may have been kidnapped from Spanbroek on Friday afternoon. Who he is and where he is is still unclear, a police spokesman said at the end of the day on Saturday.

The man was forced into a car on Friday and since then the car and that person have been missing, according to the spokesman. “The arrest of the two has not led to the identification of the man or the place where he is now.”

The two suspects were arrested in Heerhugowaard in the night from Friday to Saturday. The police cannot comment further on them because they are on restrictions, meaning they are not allowed to talk to anyone but their lawyer.

The still unknown man was forcibly taken away in a car from Herenweg on Friday around 2.20 pm. Police are very concerned about the man's health and are still searching for his identity. Tips have been received, but there was no concrete indication, a spokesperson explains to this site.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage. Police are asking witnesses and acquaintances of the man to come forward. “We still don’t know who it is. The image we shared is not very sharp, but if it is your neighbor, you should still be able to recognize this man.”

Not a chance

The man “didn’t stand a chance” during the kidnapping in Spanbroek on Friday, eyewitnesses said in conversation with this site earlier this Saturday. “It happened with so much power and aggression. He had no choice but to go.”

The kidnapping is the talk of the day in Spanbroek (about 4500 inhabitants). The town between Heerhugowaard and Zwaag is hardly ever in the news, and certainly not because of a kidnapping. There is plenty of speculation and suggestion about the incident in various app groups and local Facebook pages. For now, no one is ringing a bell about who the victim could be.

Nina Loos was working in her clothing store when she suddenly heard a lot of commotion. "I heard a very loud scream and then saw a man who was very reluctantly pushed into a car. It happened right in front of my business."

Shopkeeper Marcel only received shouting. “I was busy in the store, and I thought: what a scream that is,” he says NH News. “And when I went to look, they were already gone. Apparently it happened very quickly. Every customer that comes in is actually talking about it. Nothing ever happens here, so it’s big news right away.”

Number of hints

The unknown man was taken in a car from Herenweg around 2.20 pm. “He then drove away with squealing tires,” says Loos. “Nothing was heard from him after that. I’m very curious what’s going on here. You can only guess.” She can’t stay on the phone for long. “The police are here with me right now. They take the matter very seriously.”

Residents tell the Telegraph that a house nearby was searched. The police would not confirm that. "A customer of mine told me that the victim's leg was still hanging out of the car when they tore away," says one of the residents. "It sounded like commands." The kidnapping may have to do with criminal activities at the nearby West Friesland recreation park in Opmeer, the newspaper suggests. The municipality recognizes that the park is a 'hotbed of criminals and slumlords'.

‘Everyone is talking about it’

The kidnapping was captured on surveillance footage. Police are asking witnesses and acquaintances of the man to come forward. According to Loos, several people saw the kidnapping happen. ,,My neighbor was one of them, and they also saw a few things at the Action. Everyone is talking about it.”



