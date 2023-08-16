Kevin Pedraza, Young cumbia singer from San Juan, died on the night of this August 15, in Chiclayo, after a traffic accident. His severe injuries forced him to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lambayeque Regional Hospital. Despite the efforts, at 7:00 pm, his death was certified.

According to police sources, he was riding his motorcycle when he hit the dump of a truck, at the intersection of the Panamericana Norte and Venezuela avenues. The artist was leaving university classes and was heading to his house.

Shortly after, due to the seriousness of the collision, a prayer chain and a health mass for his recovery were organized. They were close to five hours of anguish.

Who was Kevin Pedraza?

The 19-year-old artist led the orchestra Kevin Pedraza & The Authentic Passion. Due to the timbre of his voice, she had positioned various themes of this genre in the collective of Cajamarca, the north and the entire country. Some of his hits are ‘La Carpuela’, ‘Tu amor comprare’, ‘Collar de Lágrimas’, among others.

In addition, it was already considered by many as the new face of cumbia sanjuanera, a style that is developed mainly in the north of Peru.

After the news, various messages of regret were shared on social networks. One of the most prominent was the one published by the legend Teodoro Arellano Fernández, from Gray Sky: “Very sad the departure of young courage of northern cumbia. Our sincere condolences to his family for such an irreparable loss.”

Also, a close friend of Pedraza wrote an emotional farewell. “Your voice will resonate forever in our souls and your acts of kindness will be a legacy that will inspire many,” reads Junior Mendoza’s message.

