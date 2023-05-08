Last Thursday, May 4, the actor and influencer was murdered kevin bryan floresknown on social networks as ‘Kevin Kaletry’, in the facilities of a hotel in Mexico City where a press conference was taking place.

According to witnesses, the murderer managed to pass the filters and shoot the influencers several times.

“There were many people from the press, they were interviewing me when suddenly the boy thing happened, I just saw that someone fell and I’m in shock, I’m afraid,” said influencer Wendy Guevara.

After the crime was committed, a motorcycle with two crew members was followed up and one of them was arrested.

Who is Kevin Kaletry?



Kevin Kaletry has more than 2,400 followers on his Instagram account, where he posted photos and videos of him on his motorcycle or with other people at social gatherings.

In his publications on said social network there are several videos singing and hanging out with his friends, as for his TikTok, he has 2,852 followers and his content was focused on entertainment.

Currently, the influencer was working on a program called “La Escuelita” whose central theme is a school in which each participant would have a specific role.

Kaletry, according to El Universal de México, also used her digital accounts to show her musical side as a singer and demonstrate her ability to play the guitar.

According to the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, the witnesses provided the characteristics of an alleged attacker and the vehicle in which they were traveling. At the site, they detected a person with characteristics similar to those described above and upon reviewing her, marijuana was allegedly found on her, for which she was arrested.

