Male football has not yet been able to with a barrier that society has already overcome in all its areas. Today only a footballer with a contract in the first divisions of Europe with a team has been capable. Jakub Jankto, former Getafe player and current After revealing your homosexuality.

The British Justin Fashanu -What ended up removing his life- he announced that he was homosexual in an interview at The Sun newspaper when he played at the English Leyton, Jake Daniels took the step last year with the blackpool shirt – Second category team of England’s football, Thomas Hitzlsperger, international with Germany, did it once removed from the game land and there are also examples in the United States, with Collin Martin and David Testo, Australia with Josh Cavallo or Brazil with Brazilian Emerson Sheik.

The day the aforementioned English former soccer player committed suicide, he had been left with his niece, who was 11 years old in 1998, to go to a concert by Elton John. More than two and a half decades of that, Amal FashanuEnglish journalist and television presenter, who runs the beneficial foundation that bears his uncle’s name, presented at the end of 2024, at the Film Festival ‘Thinking football’a film about the taboo of sexuality in football.

«He had the moral obligation to give visibility to the problems of homophobia, racism and mental health in football. The whole society advances less football. It seems that nobody wants to talk about it, ”reflects Amal, who lived in his childhood in London and also in Madrid, where he worked as the tutor of the children of David Beckham and Victoria Adams at the time when the English footballer played in the white club .









Justin Fashanu He would have turned 64 years old: he was the first professional footballer to declare himself homosexual, but his life became hell. In his memory, the February 19 is the International Day against Homophobia in Sport.

First black player whose transfer reached one million pounds

Son of a Nigerian lawyer but raised by adoptive parents in Norfolk, in eastern England, poor, black and homosexual, Fashanu had nothing easy.

He started with boxing but soon discovered his hike in the goal as a striker. The Norwich, the team closest to his city, signed him and his name became popular thanks to the 35 goals he scored in the 90 games he played with the so -called ‘Canaries’.

In the summer of 1981 it became the First black player whose transfer reached one million pounds. Nothingham Forest paid it, which was then the current European champion.

The attacker was already hurrying the last years of his career when his name jumped to the headlines of all British media. It was October 22, 1990, and the newspaper ‘The Sun’ published on the cover in giant letters ‘Soccer star of a million pounds:’ I’m gay ”. It would later be known that the sensationalist newspaper blackmailed Fashanu to make his homosexuality public.

There was more talk about him in the yellow press than in the sports press. The world of football turned his back, and ended up playing at Torquay United, of the second English division, with whom he descended to Third.

Once retired he tried to be a coach in the United States in several children’s teams, but in 1998 he was accused of raping a 17 -year -old. He was released due to lack of evidence and returned to England, where he never recovered from trauma.

On May 2 of that same year they found their hanged body in a garage on the outskirts of London next to a note.

Lack of LGTB referents in football

A 2016 study points out that there would be more than 42,000 Federated LGTBI soccer players in Spain, of which 142 would do it as professionals. 6% of the European population is declared, openly, homosexual, so even if only by statistics it is clear that there must be homosexuals in football teams. «It cannot be that in the world there are more than 10% of homosexuals and In football there is no one»Fashanu’s niece said in an interview.

A job that intertwines the personal stories of ten gay players: lives that break with the heteronormative logic that still impersize in male football in the same way that the short films ‘captains’produced by the nominee twice to the Goya, Jorge Acosta, who seeks to generate debate about the fear of expressing himself from the players and the lack of LGTB referents in football. “In general, the support has been null and no soccer team has let us roll in its field,” says Kevin Castellano, one of the recording directors. The answer to why no one takes the step may be in the screams that are heard in the football fields, where racist and homophobic songs are the usual tonic.

In an interview in the Rad radio chain, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, said that his organization had denounced many times racist or homophobic screams. However, and to date, No first or second stadium has been closed for events like this. «If we really have homosexuals among our players, that there are probably as a percentage, it would be good if they think they cohted their personality. It would seem perfect to me that some player did. But not because it is good for society. What could not be is that they should hide it, ”said the Mandamás of the Spanish League.

In the middle of 2025, homosexuality remains prohibited and punished in more than 60 countries in the world, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, two of the last FIFA venues.