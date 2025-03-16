The other day I told you about the main tool with which the pole, the deck is practiced, and I realized that it is a little known sport globally. So to compensate, this Sunday I am going to tell you about the one considered as the best player in the history of this sport: Juan Carlos Harriott.

Because, as with football, the best player in the history of the pole is Argentine. Juan Carlos Harriott was born on October 28, 1936 in General Suárez, Argentina. Known as ‘juancarlitos’ or as ‘English’ (for their family origins), shared a name with his father, who He was also a professional player.

With 17 years I already had A HANDICAP OF A GOL (In Polo, the handicap is based on a natural estimate of the number of goals that a player is worth his team, and the maximum is 10). Between 1957 and 1964, the Harriott team, Colonel Suárez Polo Club, won 9 of the 10 tournaments he played. And in 1961, Harriott already had handicap 10.

His record is simply overwhelming: he won the Open Pole Argentine Championship 20 timesthe Hurlingham Open 15 times and the turtle open 7 times, records in all three cases. It also holds the record of tournaments won with his team, Colonel Suárez: 38 tournaments. He won the triple crown four times (1972, 1974, 1975 and 1977), two of them consecutively.

Horacio Heguy and Juan Carlos Harriott (D), on a cover of ‘The Graph’ in 1958. Wikipedia

Representing Argentina won the Cup of the Americas In 1966, 1969, 1979 and 1980. He also won the Sesquicentennial Cup in 1966. In 1975 and 1976, with the Villafranca team, he won the Sotogrande Gold Cup.

As a curiosity, tell you that Harriott starred in a Scottish whiskey ad (Old Smuggler), in which he executed a blow back, between his horse’s legs. It is said that this blow inspired Argentine Guillermo Vilas to create The ‘Great Willy’, The racket blow between the legs, with back, which this player popularized (and that for example, Carlos Alcaraz also executes with relative frequency).

Juan Carlos Harriott retired with 44 years the July 1, 1980and settled in its farm, La Felisa, in Coronel Suárez, athlete of the athlete where there is a sculpture in his honor.

Harriott died September 11, 2023at the age of 86.

Until next week.