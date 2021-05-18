Seuxis Paucias Hernández, aka “Jesus Santrich”, who died on Monday in an armed confrontation in Venezuela, was one of the former FARC chiefs with the most media coverage. Insolent, sarcastic, he was one of the leaders of the group that broke his commitment to peace in Colombia and returned to arms in 2019.

Santrich gained prominence in the peace negotiations between the government and the FARC, which culminated in the agreement of November 2016, and for being, along with Luciano Marín, aliases “Ivan Marquez“, one of the high command who decided to go underground in a dissidence called” Segunda Marquetalia “.

His name also gained relevance when he was arrested in April 2018 by the Prosecutor’s Office, complying with a extradition request from the United States Department of Justice who accuses him of drug trafficking after the signing of the peace agreement, despite which he was released in June 2019.

Jesús Santrich, with former FARC leader Ivan Marquez, in an image from August 2019. Photo: AFP

Then, he took a seat in the House of Representatives for a few weeks before returning to arms.

Almost three decades in the guerrilla

According to the Interpol file, the guerrilla leader was born on July 30, 1966 in Toluviejo, in the Caribbean department of Sucre, and received the name Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, which was changed to “Jesús Santrich” after joining the FARC when he was 21 years old.

Trained in Education with a specialty in Social Sciences, he did a postgraduate degree in History. He was born into a family of teachers and at a very young age began his militancy: first in the Communist Youth (JUCO) and later in the Patriotic Union (UP), as he explained on several occasions.

Faced with the genocide against that party, he decided to join the FARC and joined the 19 Front, which operated in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, facing the Caribbean Sea, and became close to Juvenal Ovidio Ricardo Palmera, alias “Simón Trinidad”, extradited in 2004 to the USA, where he served a sentence for the kidnapping of three citizens of that country.

With a much more bombastic speech Than his peers, the fruit of his academic training, Santrich repeatedly boasted of his passion for literature, music and drawing.

Jesus Santrich, with FARC leaders Pablo Catatumbo and Rodrigo Granda, during the peace talks in Havana in July 2015. Photo: AFP

In fact, he wrote a book, “Diez Relatos Tayronas”, about the indigenous peoples of the Sierra Nevada.

Arrogant guerilla

In the peace talks held in Havana, he was part of the FARC negotiating team and characterized by representing the hardest and most intransigent line of the guerrilla.

Partially blind from a degenerative problem, Leber’s syndrome, which affects the optic nerves, Santrich always appeared wearing black glasses and a Kufiyya (Palestinian kerchief) draped over his shoulders.

This is how he made himself known when the Colombian government and the FARC were in the preliminary phase of the negotiations in Oslo and said “calm, Bobby, calm” to the head of the government’s negotiating team, Humberto de la Calle, in reference to a song by Juan Luis Guerra.

Also on that occasion, when asked by Spanish Television if the FARC were willing to apologize to their victims, he responded in a mocking tone with the lyrics of the bolero “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps”, clinging to his friend Iván Márquez, head of the guerrilla negotiating team.

Another episode of his style occurred in the corridors of Congress when he snatched the microphone and called a journalist a “cretin” who asked his partner Byron Yepes about the abortions to which the guerrillas under his command were forced to undergo.

Jesús Santrich was among the FARC leaders who took up arms in 2019. / AFP

Return to the underground

Justly last Thursday the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia approved the extradition to the United States of Santrich “because, among other reasons, the conduct of conspiracy to commit a crime and drug trafficking that is charged abroad is devoid of political connotation.”

Despite having assumed a seat in the House of Representatives by the FARC party, on June 29, 2019 slipped away from her escorts and her trail was lost until two months later he appeared in a video with Iván Márquez announcing that they were abandoning the peace agreement to go back into hiding.

In that statement, Santrich criticized the Colombian State for having “betrayed” the agreement between the FARC and the government of Juan Manuel Santos and accused President Iván Duque of not knowing “that the agreement was signed with the State.”

Duque was a target of his sporadic statements in the last two years.

“‘Memento mori’, Duke. Procrustean gets his Theseus, that is, every fat pig gets his December,” Santrich said in a video recorded on February 13, to which the president replied: “I’m not afraid of threats from criminals “.

Source: EFE

CB