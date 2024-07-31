Ismail Haniyehkilled during the night in a targeted raid in Tehran, was a key figure of Hamas, active since his university days in the political groups that were precursors to the militant Islamic movement founded in 1987. Haniyeh was born in 1963 in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza, during the Egyptian occupation of the Strip. He had studied in schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). and then graduated from the Islamic University of Gaza in Arabic language and literature. He was married and father of thirteen children. He had joined Hamas since its foundation in 1987, during the first Palestinian Intifada, and had been the right-hand man of its founder Ahmed Yassin, assassinated by Israel in 2004.

Arrested and imprisoned several times – in 1987, 1988 – and in 1992 when he was transferred to southern Lebanon together with other Hamas leaders and exponents, he returned to Gaza in 1993 where he became dean of the Islamic university. Between March 2006 and June 2007 – following Hamas’ victory in the parliamentary elections – had been appointed Palestinian Prime Minister. After Hamas took over the Strip at the end of the clash with the other Palestinian faction, Fatah, for control of the territories, on June 14, 2007, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas considered the unity government to have lapsed and the following day entrusted Salam Fayyad, a member of the centrist Third Way party, with the task of forming a new executive of the PA. The appointment was openly criticized by Hamas, which continued to recognize Haniyeh as prime minister in Gaza.

Between June 2014 and 2017, he was the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On May 6, 2017, Haniyeh was elected head of the political bureau of Hamas, replacing Khaled Mesh’al.. In August 2017, he led a high-level delegation to Iran where he met with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Yahya Sinwar took over as head of Hamas in Gaza. In 2019 Haniyeh left Gaza and is fled to Qatar, where he lived in exile for years.

From exile he was became the international face of the Palestinian group, shuttling between Türkiye, Iran and Qatar. Considered a pragmatic figure within the movement, called upon to play a leading role in sustained efforts to secure a ceasefire, Haniyeh He was however seen as a key conduit to hardliners such as Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, considered the mastermind of the October 7 attack in Israel..

The political leader of Hamas had suffered the loss of dozens of his family members in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli operation in response to the October 7 massacre. Last April, three of Haniyeh’s sons – Hazem, Amir and Mohammad – were killed while driving in a bombing in Shati camp. Four of Haniyeh’s grandchildren were also killed in the same attack, and Haniyeh, speaking to the Qatari broadcaster, admitted that 60 members of his family had been killed since the war began.