Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced. and the Palestinian Islamist movement, which blamed Israel for the attack.

In exile between Türkiye and Qatar, The 61-year-old Islamist leader had traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president on Tuesday, Masud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that the attack on his residence claimed the lives of him and one of his bodyguards.

The origin of the attack was still unclear but was “under investigation,” the agency added in a statement. According to the local Fars news agency, “he was killed by an air shell.”

The Israeli military declined to comment on reports of the Hamas leader’s death.

The beginning of Haniyeh’s militant activity

Haniyeh rose to international prominence in 2006 when he became prime minister of the Palestinian Authority. after the surprising victory of his movement in the legislative elections.

Born in 1962 in the Al Shati refugee camp, near Gaza City, to a Palestinian family originally from the present-day Israeli city of Ashkelon, from which they had to flee in 1948; Haniyeh began his militant activity in 1983, in the student branch of the Muslim Brotherhood at the Islamic University of Gaza, from which Hamas emerged.

In 1987 he joined Hamas at the time of its creation, when the First Intifada broke out, which lasted until 1993. During that period he was imprisoned several times by Israel and deported for six months to southern Lebanon along with 452 other Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders.

He rose through the ranks of Hamas: In 2000 he was elected to the political bureau and was also director general of the office of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, founder and spiritual mentor of Hamas, who was assassinated by Israel in 2004.

In 2003, Haniyeh himself survived an assassination attempt when he was having lunch with Yassin at the residence of another Hamas leader and an Israeli fighter-bomber attacked the building.

The political rise of Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh became known to the world in 2006, when he became prime minister of a national unity government, led by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas after Hamas surprisingly won the 2006 legislative elections for the first time.

However, the experience was brief and the disagreements between the Islamists and the secular Fatah – led by Abbas – blew up the government. Abbas dismissed Haniyeh, Hamas forcibly seized power in the Gaza Strip, its main stronghold, and expelled Fatah from the enclave the ANP has already unleashed a fight with hundreds of deaths.

Despite the national fracture, Haniyeh always defended the need to reconcile the armed struggle with the political role in order to gain legitimacy, He maintained a fluid relationship with the leaders of other Palestinian factions and returned to join another brief national unity executive in 2014, formed after the harsh war that year in the Strip.

After having led Hamas inside the Strip, In May 2017, he was elected to replace Khalel Meshal as chairman of the group’s political bureau, the group’s main executive body, a position he held primarily from Qatar, where he went into exile in 2019 and from where he expanded the movement’s diplomatic networks and its international presence.

Yahya Sinwar then replaced him as head of Hamas within the enclave, uniting the political and military branches, and adopting a much more radical and belligerent stance, culminating in the October 7 attacks on Israeli soil, which left 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped, and of which he is considered the mastermind.

According to reports, Haniyeh was informed of the October 7 plans at an advanced stage of planning between Sinwar and the commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades – Hamas’ military wing – Mohamed Deif; while in recent months he led the group’s indirect negotiations with Israel for a ceasefire.

The main stumbling block to another truce agreement has been Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who raised the conditions whenever a deal was close, although Haniyeh always insisted that he would only agree to release the hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.