Ismail Haniyeha senior Hamas leader, was killed in an attack in Tehran, blamed on Israel, after attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. The killing of Haniyeh, 61, was confirmed by both Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Palestinian Islamist movement, Hamas.

Born in 1962 in the Al Shati refugee camp in Gaza, Haniyeh graduated in Arabic literature at the Islamic University of Gaza in 1987. His involvement with Hamas began early, rising through the ranks to head an office in 1997.

His political career took off in 2006 when he headed the Hamas list in the Palestinian legislative elections, resulting in his election as prime minister in a unity government with Fatah.

However, tensions between the two groups led to Fatah’s expulsion from Gaza and Hamas’s control of the enclave since 2007.

In 2017, Haniyeh was elected chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, succeeding Khaled Meshaal, he moved to Qatar. During his leadership, he maintained an active diplomatic agenda, with frequent visits to Turkey and Iran.

This period was also marked by an intensified conflict with Israel, especially following Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people in Israel and the kidnapping of 251, according to the Israeli military.

Israel’s military response to these attacks has been devastating, with at least 39,400 people dead in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Haniyeh was a central figure in the Hamas struggleplaying crucial roles both in Gaza and in exile.

More about Ismail Haniyeh