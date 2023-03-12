Mexico.- A few moments ago it was announced that the successful Mexican actor, Ignacio López Tarso, just passed away at the age of 98 years of age, something that undoubtedly broke the hearts of millions in the country.

The first actor was hospitalized in an emergency since last March 3 of this year due to a pneumoniaproduct of a intestinal occlusionand just a few days ago his son, Juan Ignacio Aranda, revealed that his father was stable although in very delicate health.

We recommend you read…

Unfortunately, the protagonist of ‘Macario’ lost the battle and on the afternoon of this Saturday, March 11, his death was announced in numerous media, so fans of the movie legend are devastated by the sad news and the goodbye to one of the most important and outstanding Mexican figures in acting.

López Tarso dedicated a large part of his life to acting, and just a few weeks ago he assured that I wanted to continue working until his last moment of life, claiming that the producers were no longer hiring him because of his age and that he wanted an opportunity.

We recommend you read…

The actor’s name is Ignacio Lopez Lopezbut it became known as Tarsus after taking the surname of the city of origin of the apostle saint paulon the recommendation of one of his teachers, the poet and playwright Xavier Villaurrutiawith whom he had a great friendship.

Ignacio López Tarso was born in 1925, on Thursday, January 15, in a house very close to the temple that is considered the largest in the Mexican Republic, the Basilica of Guadalupelocated in Mexico City.

It should be noted that the actor’s family changed their residence on numerous occasions, remembering that when they lived in Valle de Bravo that place was not touristy at all.

“At the age of 12 I lived in Valle de Bravo, which at that time was a town deep in the mountains, and from Toluca to there it took eight hours, there was no highway; I did high school there, it was all there was, that’s why later I went I attended the Temascalcingo Seminary and participated in a play we did for the town. At the age of 18 they told me that I could no longer continue, because I had no vocation, and I told my mother: “That’s what I had told you.” , because she was the most enthusiastic about him being a priest,” explained the famous man in an interview for the ‘Milenio’ medium.

Because López Tarso he failed in his attempt to be a person dedicated to religionWhen he turned 18, he decided to do the military servicewhere he remained for a long time, until reaching the position of First sergeant.

However, despite the great appointment he had, when he was offered to continue his career in the United States as part of the army, he had to reject the proposal.

“I went as a bracero; I went to Merced, California, there I fell from a tree eight meters high, I fractured my spine; I woke up in the hospital. (…) After a month and a half they gave me 20 dollars, they put me in a plaster corset and took me back to Mexico on a third-class train,” he said.

Ignacio López Tarso’s acting career started when he was 23 years oldand it was all thanks to Villaurrutia, after he read one of his books, so he decided to meet the playwright and attended the theater workshop that he gave in Fine arts.

“I entered his room, he turned around, he saw me and said: ‘What about you?’, ‘I bring his book so he can sign it’, ‘Leave it there’, and he never signed it for me. ‘What are you doing?’ he asked me. ‘I have nothing to do,’ I replied. ‘Then stay and then tell me if you are interested,'” he recalled the first meeting with the poet and later added that: “His students were jealous of me because I was more attention and that’s how I got to the theater”.

One of the jobs that opened the doors for him in acting was around the 1940s, when Tarso played the lead character in ‘Macbeth‘ in Fine Arts, together with Isabella Corona like Lady Macbeth.

“When (the play) finished, the people shouted: López Tarso! López Tarso! I like cinema too, in 1960 Hollywood, for the first time, announced the category of Best Foreign Film and Macario, a film that I loved.” It came by chance, because it was for Pedro Armendáriz, she was nominated for an Oscar that year”.

However, the film that achieved great recognition for Ignacio was his leading role in ‘Macario‘, in 1960, because the adaptation of the literary work of b.traven was directed by Roberto Gavaldonand the tape got to be Oscar nominated in the category to Best Foreign Language Film.

It is important to point out that Ignacio López Tarso also dabbled in politics and was a federal deputy, who managed to hold important positions, such as the National Association of Actors (ANDA), the Union of Film Production Workers (STPC) and the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), in addition to having been part of the honorary Mexican Culture Seminar.

The enigmatic actor married Clara Arandaand by his side he created a beautiful family with three children, Susana, Gabriela and Juan Ignacio Aranda, who followed in his footsteps in acting.