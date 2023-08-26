Governor of São Paulo made the statement during the delivery of the title of honorary citizen of Barretos to the former president

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) said on this Friday (25.Aug.2023) that it was not “nobody” before the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He was Minister of Infrastructure in the previous government and is one of the main candidates to succeed Bolsonaro politically – who was declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The statement was given during the delivery of the title of honorary citizen of Barretos (SP) to the former president. “I owe a debt of gratitude. He was the person who opened doors for me. Who was I before President Bolsonaro? Nobody, nobody. And he bet on a technician, on a stranger, to be at the head of the ministry. And he always gave strength, always motivated”, said Tarcisio. Earlier, the 2 went to the Festa de Peão de Barretos, where Bolsonaro was applauded and received by part of the audience with shouts of “myths”.

Watch (1min14s):