Who was Haniyeh, ‘political mastermind’ of Hamas

Haniyeh, born in the Gaza Strip in 1963, is came into contact with Hamas already during his university studies. Appointed as head of a local office of the Hezbollah-linked organization in the late 1990s, he then rose through the ranks of the organization to lead the political arm of Hamas as the head of the list in the Palestinian legislative elections which he won in 2006, thus becoming Prime Minister of the State of Palestine.

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, In the wake of the internal political struggle between Fatah and Hamas, he removed Haniyeh as head of government in 2007 with a decree that was never recognized by Haniyeh who, in fact, continued to exercise the authority of prime minister in the Gaza Strip until 2017, when he was elected president of the Political Bureau of Hamas, replacing Khaled Mashal. From that moment Haniyeh moved to Qatar leaving Gaza in the hands of Yehya Sinwar, the main Hamas leader in Gaza who is also considered the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Last April, an Israeli air strike in Gaza killed her three children and four of her grandchildren. Tehran has so far confirmed the attack, but has not provided details on how Haniyeh was killed: the National Guard has said the attack is under investigation. Haniyeh’s killing comes after Israel’s attack on the Lebanese capital yesterday, where, according to Tel Aviv, Fouad Shukur, a senior Hezbollah military commander, was killed. Hezbollah has not confirmed Shukur’s death in the attack, which also killed at least one woman and two children and wounded dozens.