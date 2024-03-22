During a training session with Real Santa Cruz, a Bolivian first division team, Guillermo Denis, Colombian soccer player, collapsed and could not be revived despite being taken to a healthcare center. The cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest.

The footballer was born in Apartadó, Antioquia on July 4, 1999. He began his career as a youth player for Atlético Nacional and then moved to the Leones de Itagüí club in the Colombian second division where he played as a right winger.

From Colombian soccer he went to Paraguay, where he tried out with Guaraní but his hiring did not materialize.

He finally made his debut in that league on October 12 in a game against Colegiales. There, the coach of the rival team proposed that he become a new player on his team. He did so and ended up having an outstanding time in the Paraguayan second division.

With Colegiales FC he became Paraguayan B champion in 2021 and was his team's top scorer in 2022. This is how his former club remembered him in a publication in X.

From Colegiales, he went through the teams Pastoreo FC, Tacuary and Rubio Ñú.

In 2023 he arrived in Bolivian football as a new signing for Real Santa Cruz and played 21 games in which he recorded a score on August 23 against Blooming in the Bolivian league.

“Culebra”, as his teammates called him, had earned the affection of the fans, who greatly regretted his sudden death this Friday.

SPORTS

More Sports news