Giulia Vanossi she was a 26-year-old girl who unfortunately lost her life a few days ago following a mountain climb. The woman fell into the void for over 350 meters despite being an expert in this discipline.

Julia

That’s who this young girl was.

Giulia Vanossi Falls Into the Void While Climbing a Mountain

A destiny It’s very sad and also a little mocking what’s happening Giulia Vanossi. The sweet 26-year-old girl died as a result of a sport that she knew how to perform perfectly, but which this time got the better of her.

Helicopter rescue

On Friday morning the girl had gone to the mountains of Camonica Valley with the intention of climbing some of its peaks. With her two friends who decided to follow the climbing route Federico Giovanni Curz. This is a very difficult area which, for this very reason, is reserved for experts like Giulia.

Suddenly, however, something went wrong, as the girl fell at least 350 meters into the void. The reasons for the accident are not yet known, but it is feared that the equipment used by the three boys suddenly broke down.

Who was the victim of the accident?

It is not clear how such an event could have happened to a person who had made this discipline a passionThe most widely accepted hypothesis is the one linked to a malfunction of the equipment or to the yielding of some ropes that the girl was using to move.

Julia

Unfortunately we cannot draw hasty conclusions, as the forensic doctors will conduct the necessary investigations. Giulia was a sunny and lively girl, who loved experiencing strong emotions without however encountering dangers so obvious.

The friends who were with her immediately alerted the rescue services, but not even the rescue helicopter could do anything to save her life. The body was taken to Esine Hospital. In the next few days the funerals of the girl, who lived in Grass in the province of Como.