Who was Giovanna, the 26 year old who died in the accident with the ambulance and the drama of her child: here's what the little one experienced in a few months

Who was Giovanna Cristiani, the 26-year-old who died in the ambulance accident and her son's drama: he was already an orphan

What happened in the late morning of Thursday 28 December was a real drama. Unfortunately a young mother of only 26 years old, called Giovanna Cristiani lost his life following a serious accident with his car. She collided with an ambulance.

The doctors who intervened for her were unable to do anything, as the impact left her with no escape. When the firefighters also saw the booster seatthey believed that the child, who is only 3 years old, was also inside the passenger compartment.

The events occurred late in the morning Thursday 28 December. Precisely on provincial road 7, in via Idice, a Monterenzioa municipality located in the province of Bologna.

Giovanna was on board hers Citroen C3, from what emerged she had just left her baby at her grandmother's house. For a few months she had found work in a shop of a well-known clothing chain.

It is still unclear where she was headed that day. However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, at the height of one semi curved he lost control of his car. Consequently it would have invaded the oncoming lane.

Just at that moment the ambulance was passing by, with him on board 4 people. The impact was completely inevitable and unfortunately the girl is dead practically on the spot.

The drama of Giovanna Cristiani's son

On site the firefighters worked for a long time to free her from the sheets of the vehicle. But when they handed her over to the health workers, there was nothing left that could be done for her. When they saw the car seat, they believed that her son was also inside the vehicle, but he was already with his grandmother.

The little one was already there fatherless. In fact he is Giovanna's ex-partner and father of the child deceased last year. As a result within a few months, she lost both her parents. The mayor of Loiano, Fabrizio Morganticommenting on the leak said: