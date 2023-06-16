the swiss cyclist Gino Mader died this Friday in a hospital, after the accident he suffered last Thursday in the fifth stage of the Return to Switzerland.

The fatal accident of wood It occurred at kilometer 197 of the queen stage of the race, after the last port of the stage that ended in Le Punt, during the dangerous descent of Albulapass. The Swiss cyclist fell down a ravine and was left unconscious on the water.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur Hospital, Gino was unable to overcome this, his latest and greatest challenge, and at 11:30 am we said goodbye to one of the bright lights of our team”, reported the Bahraini squad.

After the accident, the 26-year-old runner was revived on the spot by medical personnel who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to the hospital.

Who was?

wood was born on January 4, 1997 in Flawil, Switzerland. He weighed 61 kilos and was 1.81 meters tall.

He only adjusted three victories in competitions of the International Cycling Union (UCI). It was imposed at one stage in the hainan tour in 2018 and obtained partial victory in the Giro d’Italia in 2021 and in the tour of switzerland of that year.

The cyclist was present in four big ones, but did not run the Tour de France. In 2020 he was 20th in the Vuelta a España and the following year he abandoned in the Italy spin.

That same season he returned to the Iberian tour and finished fifth overall, 1 min 33 behind the champion, the Slovenian, Cousin Roglic.

wood returned last year to Back to Spaina competition in which he finished 20th in the general classification.

In 2022 he occupied the second box in the general of the Return to Romandie test in which he escorted the Russian, Alexander Vlasov.

covid-19

And this season his performance was good. He finished fifth in the paris nice and then 15 in the Tour of Romandie.

His first professional team was the Dimension Data, in which he was in 2019, then he went to NTT in 2020 and a year later he signed in Bahrain.

Companions of cyclist Gino Máder mourn his death. Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

This year his main goal was the Giro d’Italia. The Colombian Santiago Buitrago He was going to be his faithful squire in the competition, but two days before the start the team made the decision to remove him.

A positive result for covid-19 it took him away from becoming the leader of the squad in the competition.



