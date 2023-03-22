Who was Gianni Statera, the husband of Alda D’Eusanio guest on Today is another day

Gianni Statera was the husband of Alda D’Eusanio. The well-known TV presenter is a guest of Today is another day, the Rai 1 program hosted by Serena Bortone. The columnist will talk about himself with an open heart: from her career to her great love for her husband Gianni Statera. Alda D’Eusanio’s husband died in Rome on May 1, 1999 and was born in 1943.

He was a great sociologist: he taught methodology and techniques of social research and sociology of international relations, but he was also the first dean of the Faculty of Sociology, founded in 1991. Statera was also director of the Observatory of electoral sociology and of the Journal of Sociology and Social Research. Brother of the journalist Alberto, in 1983 he married Alda D’Eusanio.

There was a great love between them for many years. “At a book presentation, he started courting, I allowed him the first kiss after six months. He won me over with intelligence, which is what still happens. He has a strong mind, we are two total clash characters. True love goes beyond the body, beyond the oceans, beyond the eternal. I suffer his death only on my birthday because his gift was to spend a whole day with me ”- the journalist had said some time ago. The two never had children.

Gianni Statera died suddenly, struck down by a lightning strike. “At first I didn’t eat or drink. I arrived 34 kilos, I just wanted to die. Then in a shop I saw Giorgio, a parrot all feathers and bones who was grieving and would no longer eat. I took him home, he likes pasta and a rigatone for him, one for me, we started eating again”, said Alda D’Eusanio.

“I was lucky enough to meet the right man and be loved. His heart beats in mine and it will stop the day mine stops… He loves me and I have improved because I look at myself through his eyes. This is the only way to stay alive. He conquered me with his intelligence ”, the journalist said again. In all these years D’Eusanio has not had new relationships: “If you are in love with a person you cannot fall in love with another person. I still like my husband.”