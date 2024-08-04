Gabriele Romiti, 22 years old, passionate about athletics, loses his life in a tragic accident on the A12: he lost control of the car

The community of Civitavecchia is in mourning for the tragic passing of Gabriele Romiti,. This is the name of the 22-year-old who lost his life in the road accident on the A12 motorway. The accident occurred yesterday, Saturday 3 August, shortly after 2:00 pm, while Gabriele was returning home from work.

Tragedy on the A12: Gabriele Romiti loses his life at just 22 years old

Gabriele, originally from Tarquinia and resident in Civitavecchia, was driving his Fiat Punto when he lost control of the vehicle, crashing violently into the guardrail and then into the wall at the edge of the road. The impact caused the engine to detach and the car to catch fire.

The emergency services arrived promptly on the scene, but unfortunately the 118 health workers could do nothing but confirm the death of the young man, whose injuries were too serious. The firefighters intervened to put out the flames and secure the area, while the traffic police officers carried out all the necessary investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

Gabriele graduated in 2021 from the Stendhal Institute in Civitavecchia. He was very active in the local community, attended Catholic Action and was passionate about sports, especially athletics. A passion he shared with his family: his father in the military and his younger brother.

