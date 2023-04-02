He International Day of Transgender Visibility It is commemorated on March 31 worldwide. In the Peruvian case, one of the first referents of the LGBTIQ+ community was Fulvia Celica Siguas Sandoval, a name unknown to the current generation, but who was the favorite figure of the celebrity newspapers at the end of the 80s and throughout the 90s. As a character, she has been parodied by Ricky Tosso and Fernando Armas was inspired by her to create Fulvio Carmelo, the Chisiricosoro. However, she was a precursor for the visibility of transgender women in Peru in different aspects, including politics.

Who was Fulvia Celica?

Fulvia Celica He was born in the 1960s and in 1979 he began his transition for sex reassignment. She came to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the person with the most operations in the world (at that time). She underwent 64 surgeries, 25 of these on the face and neck, as well as liposuction on her arms and leg shaping.

In the talk show “Crossfire” (ATV, 1990-1995), hosted by Mariella Balbi and Eduardo Guzman, Fulvia Célica shared a video of her genital intervention. After that, she commented in an interview that it took her a lot of time and patience to have a pleasant sexual relationship that way. Later, she announced that she wanted to undergo a uterus transplant with the aim of bearing a child.

Fulvia took her name from toyota celicaone of the most expensive and luxurious cars at the end of the 80s. Artistically, she began emulating the Argentine vedettes with her long platinum hair and calling herself the ‘Sexy Bombshell’. She had a reputation for being explosive and complicated, but totally devoted to her shows.

On the other hand, Jaime Bayly helped the public get to know her by inviting her to his show. During the interview, she accidentally saw her nipple on national television.

Parallel to her repercussion in the world of entertainment and show business, in which she was the companion of other transgender stars such as Coco Marusix and Naamin Timoyco; Fulvia Célica was a great friend of Susy Díaz and supported her when she ran for Congress with number 13.

Later, Fulvia Célica also tried to pursue a political career and, in 1998, registered as a candidate for mayor of Lima. “I have liked politics for a long time, but people like me have always been marginalized”he stated.

However, the National Elections Jury (JNE) stopped his application by noting that, of the 2,300 signatures he presented, only 135 were valid. Fulvia Célica denied having committed fraud. “(The JNE) made up obstacles, saying they weren’t sure if I was a man or a woman.”

Later, in April 2000, she caused a scandal when she appeared at the Cathedral of Lima dressed as a bride (and with a deep neckline) to corner the then Archbishop of Lima, Monsignor Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, and ask him to authorize his marriage in the Catholic Church. It was said that his partner was the writer Samuel Cavero.

“They cut me off and their security won’t let me speak. I have tried on other occasions, but they turn a deaf ear. I am very upset, ”said Fulvia Célica while she waved a letter and her ID, which indicated that she was legally a woman and, therefore, it was not a marriage between two men.

Susy Díaz and Fulvia Célica promoting their candidacy for mayor of Lima. Photo: capture Perubolica TV

How did Fulvia Celica die?

When she left her stage as a star and dancer, Fulvia Célica focused on her facet as a presenter with the program “Fulvia in the pyramid”, Broadcast on open signal channel 33 UHF, which was a boom in the 90s for its music videos and in which Fiorella Rodríguez hosted “Punto de quiembre”. She was also a presenter on Radio Unión and, in her last years, she dedicated herself to esotericism, identifying herself as a seer.

On the morning of September 10, 2004, Fulvia died in her apartment in Jesús María. She was transferred to the Arzobispo Loayza hospital to certify her death. Her family reported that she had requested not to be veiled.

According to Magaly Medina, Fulvia Celica died of fulminant bronchopneumonia linked to AIDS.

