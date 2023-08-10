Fernando Villavicencio, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate for the Construye movement, was assassinated on the afternoon of August 9. The news, which shocked the country, was a trend on social networks due to the number of videos that recorded the exact moment of the event.

Leaving a campaign event, the 59-year-old legislator and journalist, was hit by several shots. Despite the fact that he was immediately transferred to the Women’s Clinic in Quito, the medical personnel could not save his life.

Who was Fernando Villavicencio?

He was born in Seville, in the Alausí canton, in the province of Chimborazo, in Ecuador. He was the eldest of six siblings. At the age of 13, he migrated to Quito with his family. During his adolescence he cultivated a taste for literature and poetry.

When he was young, he studied at night and worked during the day “peeling fish, shells, as a waiter or chair,” Villavicencio told the outlet.

Likewise, he showed traits of his political ideology from a young age, as he read more than 17 books for a public speaking contest at school, as reported by the Ecuadorian media ‘El Universo’ in a past interview.

Your complaints

In an interview with the Venezuelan media, he made reference to his complaints about corruption and the mafia. One of the best known cases was the so-called Lion of Troy, an investigation related to the Lebanese mafia and the brother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso, Danilo Carrera.

Villavicencio was a legislator and chaired the Oversight Commission of the Assembly. He had been appointed two months ago. There he submitted 24 reports. In that position, he had several political confrontations with both opposition groups and the government.

