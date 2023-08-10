Journalist, trade unionist and political activist: Fernando Villavicencio was a first-time candidate for the presidential elections in Ecuador. Originally from the rural area of ​​the country, the man maintained a career as a journalist, with investigative work recognized around the world. He was running in the elections with the leftist party Movimiento Construye, announcing his opposition to the mafias and advocating measures to reduce unemployment.

Fernando Villavicencio Valencia was a candidate for the 2023 extraordinary elections in Ecuador on behalf of the Movimiento Construye coalition. This August 9, he was shot dead while leaving a political rally in the capital of Ecuador.

From May 2021 to May 2023, he served as a deputy of the National Assembly of Ecuador. He was one of the representatives of the Honesty Alliance, a political coalition of the Concertación Movement and the Ecuadorian Socialist Party.

On the Assembly’s blog, he presented himself as a journalist, writer and social activist. Villavicencio was especially committed to the fight against corruption in the energy market.

As a legislator, he was president of the Oversight Commission of the Assembly: he came to present 24 reports denouncing irregularities in companies, particularly hydroelectric and oil companies that had contracts with the State.

“From the journalistic investigation I have contributed with relevant information to denounce cases of corruption in oil, mining, electricity, telecommunications and criminal structures that have benefited from public resources through various sectors and powers that make up the State”, defined his work on his personal blog.

As a presidential candidate, he insisted on the need to “cleanse the State of the mafias” and criticized the fact that the electoral campaign was focused on security problems, arguing that it was preferable to focus on reducing unemployment and poverty.

From cultural journalism to politics

Fernando Villavicencio was born in the Alausí canton, in a rural area of ​​Ecuador. His family migrated to Quito when he was 13 years old.

In an interview with the local media ‘The universe‘, he recalled how as a young man he worked during the day and studied at night to contribute financially to his family. Since he was 17 years old, he worked in access to information, as host of a Tarqui radio program, dedicated to Latin American culture. He told local media that his leftist ideology was forged during his university days.

Villavicencio studied journalism at the Central University of Ecuador, but after putting his career on hiatus for three years, he finally graduated from the Cooperativa de Colombia higher education center.

In 1995, Fernando Villavicencio began his political career. He helped found the Pachakutik Movement, a movement that advocates for the recognition of Ecuador as a plurinational nation.

As of that year, he stopped working as a journalist and began working at Petroecuador, revealing “the impacts of the oil industry on Amazonian communities,” according to what he told ‘El Universo’. During his years in the oil industry, Villavicencio was active in union groups.

As a deputy, Fernando Villavicencio was criticized for opposing Guillermo Lasso’s impeachment vote, which then caused the president to dissolve the Assembly, triggering early elections.

The case against Petrobras and the beginning of the opposition to Rafael Correa

During the first term of Rafael Correa in 2007, Fernando Villavicencio was part of a commission of oil experts that advised terminating the contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras for a “damage of 2,000 million dollars to the State.”

After observing that the recommendation of the commission of experts was not taken into account, Fernando Villavicencio reported it to the Prosecutor’s Office. In 2014, he filed another complaint against Correa for alleged crimes against humanity that occurred on September 30, 2010, when military forces stormed the Police Hospital.

The National Court of Justice concluded that the accusations were “malicious” and Fernando Villavicencio and two other colleagues were sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation. However, they did not serve their sentence by taking refuge with an indigenous people from the Amazon. Peru later gave him political asylum.

In his interview with ‘El Universo’, Fernando Villavicencio defined that stage as “the worst persecution a journalist has suffered in this country.”

News in development…