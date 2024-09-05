A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by a peer while he was walking down the street. Fallou Sall, this is the name of the victim, he was full of dreams and much loved by all his family. The massacre occurred in Bologna.

Fallou Sall was stabbed by a peer

Another one tragedy that which occurred in Piave Street to Bologna. A boy of only 16 years old, Fallou Sall, in fact he lost his life because he was attacked by a peer while he was on the street. In a few days he would have turned 17 years old, but this birthday will never be celebrated.

Fallou was with a dear friend of his when he saw a boy of his age adopting very bad behavior. It seems that this boy decided to pull a soccer to a dog, thus annoying Fallou who decided to intervene. For others, however, he simply decided to defend his friend, but getting the worst of it.

A’social health worker she heard the screams and intervened, trying to help the boy until help arrived. It all happened around 10 pm and the boy who was with him immediately notified the victim’s parents.

Who was this young boy?

Fallou was Italian-Senegalese and had been playing football for a long time in Where Bologna. All his friends describe his personality as cheerful and charismatic, a person with whom it was really wonderful to spend free time. The boy also attended the institute Belluzzi-Fioravanti.

