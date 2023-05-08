On Date 15 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina, the Superclásico between River and Boca was played, which ended 1-0 in favor of Martín Demichelis’s team with a goal by Miguel Borja from a penalty at 46 minutes into the second time after an infraction by Agustín Sández on Pablo Solari. The team with the red band dominated the match and had the best scoring chances despite only being able to convert from 12 steps.
As usual in this type of match, the temperature between the players was very high and with each divided ball they risked their lives. This generated clashes and the tension grew with the passing of the minutes, something that the referee Germán Herrera, with a poor performance, allowed to pass. This situation ended up exploding after the Colombian forward’s penalty in which, in the middle of the celebrations, both teams jumped onto the playing field and a riot broke out in the middle of the playing field that left Borja alone celebrating in one of the corners of the Monumental Stadium.
This final scandal ended up lasting more than 15 minutes that even saw the injured from both teams on the pitch trying to calm the waters. The images also showed the coaches trying to reduce tension with their players but also with the rivals with the aim of restarting the game for its subsequent completion. Once the tumult ended, the referee Herrera began to give red cards with the help of his collaborators who saw this whole situation.
Who were expelled in River?
– Agustín Palavecino who entered from the substitute bench
– Ezequiel Centurión who did not join the party
– Eliás Gómez who did not add minutes in the match
Who were expelled in Boca?
– Equi Fernández who could barely add 30 minutes of action
– Miguel Merentiel was Almirón’s first change and added 35 minutes of play
– Nicolás Valentini who played a great game but ended up sent off at the end.
