Bolzano: Who was the man who barricaded himself in his house yesterday and killed himself, his father and a neighbor?

Ewald Kühbacher And died yesterday, Sunday 18 August, in the hospital of Bolzano after having shot in the throat. First, however, he had made the small community of tremble San Candidoin the Pusteria Valley (Bolzano), where he lived with his 90-year-old father. The nightmare had begun in night between 17th and 18th Augustwhen Kühbacher had barricaded himself in his home and killed first his elderly parent and then a neighbor, Waltraud Jud. Finally, he began to shoot at the firefighters and soldiers who arrived on the scene after the alarm was raised by neighbors. The Civil Protection had warned residents of the area not to leave their homes and had also suspended train and bus stops that could bring tourists and citizens closer to the site of the shooting. Kühbacher was stopped thanks to the intervention of the Gisthe special intervention group sent from Rome. They managed to enter the building and then his apartment, finding him in serious condition after shooting himself in the throat. A few hours later, the man died in hospital. The reasons for the crazy act are still unclear. In the meantime, however, details are emerging about who Ewald Kühbacher was and how he was viewed by the community of San Candido.

Who was Ewald Kühbacher?

Ewald Kühbacher, 49 years oldis described as a solitary, taciturn type with few relationships apart from the one with his 90-year-old father, whom he took care of as he was semi-invalid. According to what the neighbors said, as reported on the Evening CourierKühbacher was passionate about pistols and rifles. The father, a former game warden, had a personal collection of weapons, all legally owned. With these he allegedly killed his father and his neighbor, Waltraud Jud, and fired from the attic of his home at anything and anyone that bothered him. For no apparent reason.

Ewald Kühbacher and his entire family are described as reserved, “people who liked to keep to themselves,” it says in the Courier. He was “a shy but quiet person,” who greeted you back, but who minded his own business. The 49-year-old suicide killer did not seem to have health problemsnor mental disorders. In fact, he was not following any therapy. Not I had sentimental ties and led a anonymous life. He had previously worked as security guard and then how baker. After his dismissal, Kühbacher had decided to devote himself solely and exclusively to his father. He has a Brotheralso a resident of San Candido and equally shy. The village priest knew the Kühbachers only by sight because “they didn’t frequent the community much”.

The victims: Hermann Kühbacher and Waltraud Jud

On the left, one of the two victims, Waltraud Jud. On the left, the murderer, Ewald Kühbacher

Ewald Kühbacher killed not only himself and his father, but also Waltraud Jud. If the first was a man elderly, sick, bedridden and in need of constant care, the second was a 50 year old woman very many years well liked from the community of San Candido. She had been working for the FTI company, the local thermoelectric district heating company since 2012. She was married to the manager of the San Candido music band of which she was secretary and was also part of theSan Candido Tourist Association which has been promoting events since the summer of 2015. With this, Jud had also taken care of organizing and musically cheering up the local jubilee of 2019.